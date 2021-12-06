Russia reports its first cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

China's drug authority has granted emergency approval for the country's first specialised treatment against Covid-19, found in clinical trials to significantly reduce hospitalisations and deaths among high-risk patients. The move comes as regulators around the world give the green light to treatments -- particularly for high-risk groups -- amid worries over the new Omicron variant. China is also grappling with a growing number of studies that show its vaccines have lower efficacy rates than many of those made overseas. In an official notice published Wednesday, China's National Medical Products Administration said it has granted "emergency approval" for a monoclonal antibody treatment.

