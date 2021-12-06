Russia reports its first cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
WHO said the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 could change the course of the pandemic. The director-general said the exact impact is "still difficult to know," noting that questions about the transmissibility and severity of omicron remain unanswered. Preliminary evidence from South Africa may suggest that omicron may be...
If the current epidemic continues, about 700,000 people could die of COVID-19 in Europe now and between the spring and summer., Regional Office World Health Organization (WHO). WHO forecasts say so Twenty-five countries in the European region – including 53 countries on this continent and Central Asia – are at...
PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China, Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages. Support local journalism reporting on...
THE US will send B2 stealth bombers and a fleet of fighter jets to Australia amid a growing military threat from China and North Korea. Military resources will also be bolstered in Guam with bases there upgraded, according to a new Pentagon review. The report says the changes are necessary...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
The World Health Organization says early evidence suggests the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be spreading faster than the highly transmissible delta variant and brings with it less severe disease — although it's too early to make firm conclusions
China's drug authority has granted emergency approval for the country's first specialised treatment against Covid-19, found in clinical trials to significantly reduce hospitalisations and deaths among high-risk patients.
The move comes as regulators around the world give the green light to treatments -- particularly for high-risk groups -- amid worries over the new Omicron variant.
China is also grappling with a growing number of studies that show its vaccines have lower efficacy rates than many of those made overseas.
In an official notice published Wednesday, China's National Medical Products Administration said it has granted "emergency approval" for a monoclonal antibody treatment.
Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened a Russian retaliation if the U.S. or NATO allies cross a “red line” by reinforcing Ukraine by sending certain weapons, such as hypersonic weapons, cruise missiles and missile defense systems, to which he said Russia will match. “If some kind of strike systems appear on...
The US has to catch up on Russia and China's hypersonic missile technology, a Space Force general said. Gen. David Thompson said the US has some "catching up" to do. "We're not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs," he said. A Space Force...
A new joint war plan is coming together and it envisages an expanded role for the South Korean military in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea and the United States are working on a new joint war plan as the two allies seek to keep pace with North Korea’s rapidly developing military capabilities. The new operational planning will also respond to the growing military threat presented by China, with the aim of increasingly including South Korea within a broader regional posture, as Seoul also looks to its own security challenges beyond the peninsula.
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
