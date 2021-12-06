Widely used high blood pressure meds linked to this chronic inflammatory skin disease

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, researchers found a link between the use of antihypertensive mediations and the development of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

The study is from Ewha Woman’s University. One author is Hye Sun Gwak, PharmD, Ph.D.

The researchers reviewed data from 13 studies and found that angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors, beta-blockers, calcium-channel blockers, and thiazide diuretics may increase the risk of psoriasis.

They propose several mechanisms by which blood pressure medications may affect an individual’s risk of developing skin conditions.

The findings indicate that patients who take antihypertensive drugs should be carefully monitored for psoriasis.

According to Mayo Clinic, psoriasis is a skin disease that causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp.

Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure. It tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while or going into remission.

The disease is thought to be an immune system problem. Triggers include infections, stress and cold.

Treatment aims to remove scales and stop skin cells from growing so quickly. Topical ointments, light therapy and medication can offer relief.

If you care about blood pressure, please read studies about this pain medicine for headache may effectively reduce high blood pressure and findings of compounds in both green and black tea that may reduce your blood pressure.

For more information about high blood pressure, please see recent studies about whole grain could benefit your blood pressure, blood sugar and results showing that yogurt may can benefit older people with high blood pressure.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.