ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Widely used high blood pressure meds linked to this chronic inflammatory skin disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EV2Y0_0dF8kBBv00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, researchers found a link between the use of antihypertensive mediations and the development of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

The study is from Ewha Woman’s University. One author is Hye Sun Gwak, PharmD, Ph.D.

The researchers reviewed data from 13 studies and found that angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors, beta-blockers, calcium-channel blockers, and thiazide diuretics may increase the risk of psoriasis.

They propose several mechanisms by which blood pressure medications may affect an individual’s risk of developing skin conditions.

The findings indicate that patients who take antihypertensive drugs should be carefully monitored for psoriasis.

According to Mayo Clinic, psoriasis is a skin disease that causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp.

Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure. It tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while or going into remission.

The disease is thought to be an immune system problem. Triggers include infections, stress and cold.

Treatment aims to remove scales and stop skin cells from growing so quickly. Topical ointments, light therapy and medication can offer relief.

If you care about blood pressure, please read studies about this pain medicine for headache may effectively reduce high blood pressure and findings of compounds in both green and black tea that may reduce your blood pressure.

For more information about high blood pressure, please see recent studies about whole grain could benefit your blood pressure, blood sugar and results showing that yogurt may can benefit older people with high blood pressure.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
spring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Disease#Blood Pressure#Skin Conditions#Blood Sugar#Ewha Woman S University#Mayo Clinic
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Drinking More of This Beverage Could Help You Avoid Heart Disease

Do you dutifully drink enough water per day, or do you (like many of us) let yourself get overly thirsty before gulping down a glass? It seems we’ve all heard we’re supposed to drink eight glasses a day, but how bad can it really be to miss a few? Turns out, pretty bad. In fact, being dehydrated may actually be a sneaky cause of heart disease!
HEALTH
Best Life

This Heartburn Medication Raises Your Dementia Risk 44 Percent, Study Says

Some feel it creeping up on them after a lavish meal. Others know they can expect it after certain foods. Whatever the case may be, heartburn is a dreaded discomfort that affects more than 60 million Americans monthly and 15 million daily, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. Over-the-counter medicines have become a go-to solution for man looking for relief from the pain. But according to a study, one popular type of heartburn medication could considerably raise your dementia risk. Read on to see which pills could be a cause for concern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Focus

Study finds a link between inflammatory diseases and a disrupted body clock

The circadian rhythm, or body clock, controls a huge variety of bodily processes. Our 24-hour sleep-wake cycle has an effect on everything from alertness throughout the day to our digestive system and even how susceptible our skin is to sunburn. New research has revealed that it could even play a role in inflammatory diseases by affecting how much fuel our immune cells use.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Can High Cholesterol Cause Blood Clots?

An important part of assessing heart health is a cholesterol screening, which is part of your annual physical. High cholesterol (specifically certain blood levels of cholesterol, like LDL) has been linked to cardiovascular conditions such as heart attack and stroke, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that cardiovascular disease was responsible for approximately 32 percent of global deaths in 2019.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
finehomesandliving.com

How To Prevent High Blood Pressure

Blood pressure is the blood's force against the arteries walls. The heart pumps a certain amount of blood through the arteries every time it beats. If the force of the blood against the artery walls is persistently too high, this is called high blood pressure or hypertension. Hypertension occurs when...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kiowacountypress.net

New research links pandemic with higher blood pressure

(Minnesota News Connection) High blood pressure among Americans was already a concern before the pandemic. Researchers now say the crisis has created greater risk for certain individuals. The findings were issued today by the American Heart Association. They compare blood-pressure data of participants between April and December of last year...
HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This 4 Times a Week Slashes Heart Attack Death Risk, Study Says

Your heart is one of the most vital organs in your body, but keeping this muscle healthy isn't always easy. Due to risk factors like high blood pressure, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol use, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nearly 30 percent of these people end up dying, with about 50 percent of the deaths occurring before they can even get to the hospital, per Medscape. But even if you do have a heart attack, there is one type of food that could slash your risk of dying from it by nearly half. Read on to find out which heart healthy food you may want to add to your diet.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Popular Blood Thinners May Lead to Brain Bleeding and Death After Head Injury

A three-year study of more than 1,000 patients found that the risk of delayed intracranial hemorrhage and death following head trauma was significantly higher for adults taking older blood thinning medications including clopidogrel (Plavix) and warfarin (Coumadin), according to research being presented today (November 30, 2021) at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Taking aspirin concurrently with any blood thinner may increase the risk of delayed hemorrhage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

106K+
Followers
6K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy