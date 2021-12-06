In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO