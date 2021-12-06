ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the time to tune into Formula One, just in case...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Max Verstappen downplays Lewis Hamilton’s extra experience in F1 title fight

Max Verstappen admits seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is “better prepared” for a title fight but does not believe the extra experience gives his rival the upper hand with two races remaining.While Hamilton seeks a record eighth drivers’ crown, Verstappen is looking to claim his first title after a fine season with Red Bull.The Dutchman sits eight points clear at the top of the standings but heads into this weekend’s F1 debut in Saudi Arabia on the back foot, with Hamilton winning the last two races in Brazil and Qatar.Hamilton, 36, claimed his first title back in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Hamilton heads into this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix trailing Verstappen by just eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship, having cut the gap with back-to-back wins in Brazil and Qatar. While Verstappen can mathematically be crowned world champion on Sunday in Jeddah, Hamilton and his Mercedes team...
MOTORSPORTS
Times Daily

Hamilton's win takes thrilling F1 season to final showdown

The increasingly tense Formula One title fight between defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his formidable challenger, Max Verstappen, will head to the last race of the season with the fierce rivals level on points. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Going back to drawing board sparked Lewis Hamilton’s late F1 title charge

For Lewis Hamilton the 2021 Formula One title race has been like no other. As it enters the final decisive phase, the world champion is in position to pull off perhaps the greatest achievement of his career. His fight with Max Verstappen has been an unmissable affair, but what has caught the eye is how Hamilton has fought to drag this mighty tussle into an enthralling endgame.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wire#F1#Title Fight#Just In Case#Now Is The Time
The Independent

Martin Brundle tells Max Verstappen to stop 'unfair' tactics in F1 title battle

Max Verstappen has been warned to stop his “unfair” tactics in his Formula One title battle with Lewis Hamilton or he risks damaging his reputation. The Red Bull driver was accused of driving “over the limit” by rival Hamilton during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in which the championship contenders clashed on the track. Hamilton’s third victory in a row moved him level on points with Verstappen ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend and the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit featured several controversial incidents between the title protagonists. Verstappen was handed a five-second...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia

It was an incident-packed race that saw Verstappen and Hamilton go wheel-to-wheel on a number of occasions, and eventually come to blows, sparking two penalties and plenty of fallout. It has all left the championship on a knife-edge heading to Abu Dhabi. Verstappen and Hamilton will arrive at Yas Marina...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton escapes grid penalty at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the race stewards investigated two separate final practice incidents involving the Mercedes driver and decided neither warranted a drop of positions on the grid. Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for ignoring double-waved...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Key moments in F1's thrilling title battle

Chaos, crashes and controversy - the 2021 Formula 1 season has had it all - and sets up a thrilling winner-takes-all finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It has been a roller-coaster year with the championship lead changing hands a number of times over the course of the 21 races, but Hamilton's win in Saudi Arabia last time out means the pair head to Abu Dhabi dead level.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Alesi exclusive: F1 title fight has become a lottery

The championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will reach its conclusion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365.com, former F1 driver Jean Alesi reveals why he thinks the title could go either way. Jean Alesi believes that the 2021 F1 title fight has...
LOTTERY
Times Daily

Leipzig reacts after 3 league losses: Marsch no longer coach

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — American Jesse Marsch is no longer coach of Bundesliga team Leipzig. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
SOCCER
MotorAuthority

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix preview: Title fight alive at penultimate round

Round 21 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia joins Qatar as a new location on the F1 calendar, and the inaugural round is this season's penultimate. The title fight is still very much alive even at this late stage, with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen in the lead and chasing his first world championship. Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton is the only other title contender. The reigning champion is chasing a record eighth title.
MOTORSPORTS
Pocket-lint.com

Channel 4 to show thrilling F1 2021 finale live for free

(Pocket-lint) - Channel 4 has struck a deal with Sky to simultaneously broadcast this Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live. That means the crucial final race in the F1 2021 calendar will be available to watch for free on terrestrial TV in the UK. Equal on points, both Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Johansson: An American fighting for F1 title would be “massive”

The 2022 F1 schedule will include two races in America for the first time since 1984, with a new event in Miami joining the round at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX, first held in 2012. However, there are currently no U.S. drivers on the F1 grid. Alexander Rossi...
AUSTIN, TX
AFP

Retiring Raikkonen 'wouldn't change a thing' after 20 years in F1

While all eyes in Abu Dhabi will be on the headline drama of the title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen this weekend, another world champion will be making his final appearance in a Formula One car.  That switch within motor sports appears unlikely this time around although Raikkonen's fans have been encouraging him to bid for the presidency of both Formula One and Finland. 
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy