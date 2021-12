It’s time to deck the halls, but the persistent global supply chain issues seem to be the grinch stealing Christmas — trees. Consumers visiting their local tree farms in search of the perfect fir may be shocked by the limited choices. While environmental factors and lack of tree planting are playing a significant role in the shortage of real trees, supply chain issues are affecting the availability of both real and artificial trees — and many other holiday goods. Timothy Brown, managing director for the Supply Chain and Logistics Institute at Georgia Tech has more than 35 years of experience in supply chain optimization and says that product delays and scarcity, as well as price increases, can be largely attributed to labor shortages, among other things.

