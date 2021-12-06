ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police have been empowered to check whether diners in restaurants or bars...

