Digital Foundry Calls Halo Infinite 'A Brilliant Game', But With Numerous Tech Issues

For Halo fans who only care about multiplayer, “Halo Infinite” is a free-to-play game. But improbably, it’s messing up the free-to-play part. This is the first time in its 20-year history that Halo has entered the free-to-play market, and a huge divide has formed between the game’s monetization scheme and what players, both old and new, expect of the franchise. “Halo” in 2001 revolutionized the console shooter genre. But since 2007′s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” multiplayer shooting games have adopted role-playing mechanics into the genre, tasking players with earning experience points to level up and win new gear — cosmetic and otherwise. “Fortnite” popularized the free-to-play season pass system, in which players pay to earn experience points, making their way through 100 levels to earn 100 rewards. Typically, players can also purchase virtual currency using real-world dollars to fast-track that process. But the Halo games were never really like that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO