Digital Foundry Calls Halo Infinite 'A Brilliant Game', But With Numerous Tech Issues

By Fraser Gilbert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the reviews dropping for Halo Infinite earlier this morning, Eurogamer's Digital Foundry also chipped in with their tech review of the game, highly praising the campaign, but also pointing out a few issues. The gameplay is described as "great, combat is the best it's been in years and...

purexbox.com

Unsurprisingly, Halo Infinite Is Now The 'Top Free Game' On Xbox

343 Industries has remained largely silent about how many people are playing Halo Infinite so far, but thanks to the Microsoft Store, we know that it's at least the most popular free-to-play title on Xbox right now. In both the UK and US, the game is sitting at the peak...
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Becomes the Top Free Game on Xbox, Beating Call of Duty: Warzone

It’s only been less than a couple of weeks since Halo Infinite‘s free to play multiplayer component shadow dropped on the occasion of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, but it seems that fans have already elevated the game’s popularity above its contemporaries- at least according to the Xbox store. According to the...
Washington Post

‘Halo Infinite’ progression complaints highlight gaming’s generational divide

For Halo fans who only care about multiplayer, “Halo Infinite” is a free-to-play game. But improbably, it’s messing up the free-to-play part. This is the first time in its 20-year history that Halo has entered the free-to-play market, and a huge divide has formed between the game’s monetization scheme and what players, both old and new, expect of the franchise. “Halo” in 2001 revolutionized the console shooter genre. But since 2007′s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” multiplayer shooting games have adopted role-playing mechanics into the genre, tasking players with earning experience points to level up and win new gear — cosmetic and otherwise. “Fortnite” popularized the free-to-play season pass system, in which players pay to earn experience points, making their way through 100 levels to earn 100 rewards. Typically, players can also purchase virtual currency using real-world dollars to fast-track that process. But the Halo games were never really like that.
gamingintel.com

When Will Halo Infinite Get New Game Modes – Swat, Infection, Griffball

Halo Infinite has only been in Beta for 2 weeks and players are already demanding new game modes. Creative game modes are the essence of Halo. We’ve racked up hundreds of hours playing the likes of Infection, Griffball, Team Snipers and the like over the years – and that’s only when getting tired of the franchise’s already exceptional Multiplayer.
lordsofgaming.net

Halo Infinite MP Progression | Fracture Event Issues | Game Awards Nominees | ft SnowBikeMike (TIMESTAMP EDITION)

Halo Infinite MP Progression | Fracture Event Issues | Game Awards Nominees | ft SnowBikeMike (TIMESTAMP EDITION) Welcome to another episode of The Iron Lord Podcast. The Roundtable is joined by SnowBikeMike of the Kinda Funny Xcast! The Lords discuss his videogame history; his journey into content creation and shoutcasting; Halo Infinite Multiplayer Progression; Fracture Event Tenrai issues; the Game Awards Nominees; and “Crown Your Lord” returns! ILP 235 is in the books!
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite leaks claim new game modes in the works & coming soon

Fresh leaks from Halo Infinite data miners suggest a number of new game modes are coming to the 343 Industries title, under the name Tactical Operations. Halo Infinite’s launch has generally gone down well in the Halo community, with players heaping praise on developers 343 Industries but also pointing out some of the game’s more egregious issues.
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite crashing on PC issue, fix and explanation

For many people, Halo Infinite crashing on PC is a frustrating and unpredictable issue that we've experienced ourselves here at GamesRadar+. Sometimes you'll see it crash at the opening, or between matches, or just out of nowhere with no warning as to when or why. Until there's an update, we've found a workable fix that's prevented Halo Infinite crashing at every opportunity on PC. We'll show you how to fix the issue right here.
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Developer is “Prepared and Committed” to Combating Cheating Issues

Reception for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been extremely positive since its launch a couple of weeks ago, but the experience hasn’t been without its issues. 343 Industries has already deployed a couple of updates to focus on the issue that has been brought up by players most often – that being the Battle Pass progression – but another problem that pretty much all multiplayer games have to deal with is cheaters.
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Increases Game XP to Tackle Progression Difficulties

343 Industries has responded to Halo Infinite's progression troubles by making some much needed changes to the way players earn XP. Halo Infinite, while well-received, hasn't been without its share of troubles. Many players criticized the progression difficulty of the multiplayer beta, with only small amounts of XP being offered for specific actions. In response to this, 343 set out to make some adjustments to the game's Weekly Challenges, adding a "Play 1 Game" challenge into the mix and doubling the duration of XP boosts. The studio promised to monitor how these adjustments affected the game, stepping in to make additional changes if needed.
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite players call for option to disable crossplay amid influx of cheaters

Halo Infinite doesn’t officially come out for another week, but the multiplayer beta has been up and running since its release earlier this month. It’s already caused some issues over Thanksgiving weekend. Players have been reporting instances of cheating and hacking, especially on PC, and they’re calling on 343 Industries to give them the option to turn off crossplay.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's Challenge System Undermines What Makes The Game Fun

I was really enjoying Halo Infinite until I was faced with completing an ultimate challenge. Halo Infinite's free cosmetic rewards can be earned in two ways. The first is progression along its battle pass, the usual free-or-paid tracks dishing out rewards as you "level up" by gaining experience points from doing in-game stuff--specifically, completing special challenges with requirements like "finish four ranked matches" or "destroy an enemy Wasp three times." The second is by clearing all available challenges in a week to earn the weekly Ultimate reward, a cosmetic item you seemingly can't get any other way.
pcinvasion.com

December 2021 PC game releases — Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, Endwalker

We’re closing out the year with a bang. The PC game releases in December 2021 include Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, Icarus, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Chorus, Syberia: The World Before, The Gunk, and many others. These should, hopefully, tide you over until we welcome the new year. Note: Take a...
The Windows Club

Fix Halo Infinite Blue Screen on multiplayer gaming

Halo Infinite multiplayer is out right now for anyone who wants to play. The title is free to play, and from what we can tell so far, millions of fans around the world are enjoying it. Now, since the game is new, one expects it to have a few problems, and one of them is that the players see a blue screen.
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Announces More Free Content for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

Halo Infinite's campaign is just one week away from release, and it will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. We've known this for some time now, but today, Xbox revealed that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also receive the "Pass Tense" MA40 AR Bundle. This bundle includes the MA40 Assault Rifle coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps. Halo Infinite players that aren't Game Pass Ultimate subscribers don't seem like they'll be missing out on anything too major, but for those that do subscribe to the service, it's a pretty nice perk!
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Game Mode Has Leaked

Halo Infinite has received a series of leaks, within one of them a new game mode has been revealed. 343 Industries has been busy providing a steady stream of content for its Halo fanbase. Recently, Halo Infinite debuted with its Free-to-Play multiplayer. Since then, there have been limited-time events and...
