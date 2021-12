The Starke County Council members reviewed the salary ordinance for 2022 during their most recent meeting. The ordinance outlines a three percent increase for employees. The 2022 budget reflected an amount up to a three percent raise for employees. At the time, Auditor Rachel Oesterreich mentioned that if the budget had any cuts by the Department of Local Government Finance then that percentage would be adjusted to make up the cuts. The council agreed to that and unanimously approved the salary ordinance on first reading.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO