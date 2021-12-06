Union loses legal challenge over Johnson backing for Patel amid bullying claims

Boris Johnson is urging Vladimir Putin to deescalate tensions with Ukraine amid fears that Russia is planning to invade its neighbour.The prime minister was among several Western leaders – including US President Joe Biden – who last night backed Kyiv against Moscow as Russia builds up troops on the border.The UK, US, France, Germany and Italy all agreed to use “all the tools at their disposal” to tackle aggression by the Kremlin.Elsewhere Dominic Raab, the former foreign secretary, rejected claims by a whistleblower that the UK’s chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan earlier this year led to a failure to allocate resources and critical delays that ultimately resulted in death. Read More Whistleblower left to process thousands of pleas for help sheds light on chaos of UK’s Afghan evacuationDominic Raab rejects claims of chaotic Afghan evacuation from ‘junior desk officer’ and insists it was success‘Very unwise for No 10 to lie’ about lockdown Christmas party, says Dominic Cummings

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO