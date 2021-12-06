ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union loses legal challenge over Johnson backing for Patel amid bullying claims

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA union brought a judicial review over the PM’s decision to go against the findings of an adviser in order to back the Home Secretary. A union representing senior civil servants has lost a High Court challenge over Boris Johnson’s decision to back Priti Patel following accusations of...

www.shropshirestar.com

