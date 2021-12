Comet Leonard is set to debut in the night skies during the first part of December. This will be the first time the comet has been this close in roughly 70,000 years. Stargazers have been seeing a lot of action in the night sky as of late. Just last month the Leonid meteor shower put on a show of shooting stars. Earlier in November, NASA was able to track an earthgrazer meteor for an astonishing 186 miles as it traveled across the lower southeast of the United States. And now in the first days of December, onlookers will be able to view Comet Leonard for the first time in about 70,000 years.

