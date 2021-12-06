ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hospitality Roundup: La Otra outgrows Brickell space, moves to Wynwood

By Julian Quintana
South Florida Business Journal
 3 days ago
La Otra has completed its move to Miami’s Wynwood Arts District after a seven-month transition. The upscale bar and lounge held its grand reopening party at 55 N.E. 24th St. on Nov. 20. La Otra owners Jason Odio and Marcelo Medina moved the business into a larger space, with...

