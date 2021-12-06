ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Dec. 3

By Brian Bandell
 3 days ago
Real estate Leads - December 3, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Waterfront apartment complex in West Palm Beach sells for $24M

A Palm Beach-based developer acquired a waterfront apartment complex in West Palm Beach. Fifty Four Hundred Flagler, managed by Donill J. Kenney Jr. and Jodie D. Kenney in West Palm Beach, sold the 72 apartments at 5400 N. Flagler Drive to FGQOZB LLC, which has the same Palm Beach address as Frisbie Group, a developer of high-end residential and retail properties in Palm Beach. The price equated to $333,333 a unit, but the real value may be the 2.5-acre site along the Intracoastal Waterway, which could have redevelopment potential. The site is also in a federal opportunity zone, which provides significant tax benefits for investors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The week in bankruptcies: Bensalz Productions LLC

South Floridabankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Nov. 26, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 26, the court recorded 173 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 22 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
California developer buys two West Palm Beach apartment complexes for $51M

An affiliate of Riverside, California-based Kingdom Development acquired a pair of apartment complexes in West Palm Beach for a combined $51 million. According to its website, Kingdom Development is a nonprofit developer founded by William Leach in 2015 with a mission of owning and developing affordable housing and contributing to orphanages and foster care programs.
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 3, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Real Estate Roundup: Materials and labor costs still on the rise – with few signs of relief

Despite headlines proclaiming that the worst supply chain issues have passed, relief won’t come right away for South Florida’s subcontractors, contractors and their clients, a Turner Construction executive warned. Kurt Smith, Turner’s VP of preconstruction services in Florida, said that while lead times – the time it takes between a...
Majority, a fintech serving migrant workers, will open Miami HQ

Majority, a financial tech firm that provides mobile banking services to immigrants, will open a headquarters in Miami after raising $27 million from investors. The company is rolling out its banking services to migrants across the U.S. who do not have Social Security numbers, which can limit access to financial services such as debit cards and low-fee money transfers.
Banking & Finance Roundup: Apollo Global Management inks big lease deal in Miami’s Brickell

This week's banking and finance news.
Amazon distribution center to replace Tamarac office after $16M sale

An affiliate of Butters Construction & Development acquired a Tamarac office building for $16.23 million with plans to replace it with an Amazon.com distribution center. BOF FL 5601 Hiatus LLC, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Bridge Investment Group, sold the 100,980-square-foot office building at 5601 N. Hiatus Road to Hiatus Industrial Venture LLC. Malcolm Butters, CEO of the Coconut Creek-based developer, manages the buyer, according to city records filed during the approval process.
Executive Profile: SpringBig CEO Jeffrey Harris on taking the company public

"We had to decide: How do we want to participate?" he says. The South Florida Business Journal is seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Business Women awards program. Nominees should have strong records of leadership, performance and innovation in their industries plus meaningful community involvement. PLEASE READ BELOW BEFORE MAKING YOUR NOMINATION.
