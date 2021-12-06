South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Dec. 3

A Palm Beach-based developer acquired a waterfront apartment complex in West Palm Beach. Fifty Four Hundred Flagler, managed by Donill J. Kenney Jr. and Jodie D. Kenney in West Palm Beach, sold the 72 apartments at 5400 N. Flagler Drive to FGQOZB LLC, which has the same Palm Beach address as Frisbie Group, a developer of high-end residential and retail properties in Palm Beach. The price equated to $333,333 a unit, but the real value may be the 2.5-acre site along the Intracoastal Waterway, which could have redevelopment potential. The site is also in a federal opportunity zone, which provides significant tax benefits for investors.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO