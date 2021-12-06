ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Tips from Lee County Solid Waste to boost recycling efforts for holidays

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Solid Waste has tips for residents for the 2021 holiday season so you can recycle, know what can be repurposed, and also know what needs to go in the trash bin.

Lee County’s waste stream generally increases about 20% during the holidays, but taking even a few small steps can help reduce waste generated in your home.

Deep-fried turkey is a holiday tradition for many Florida families.

Residents can safely and responsibly dispose of any leftover cooking oil at no charge.

Put the used oils or grease in sealed, unbreakable, leak-proof containers. Take it to the Lee County Household Chemical Waste Facility, 6441 Topaz Court in Fort Myers.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The used cooking oil can be refined and reused for power generation or heating.

Aluminum and tin cans, glass bottles and jars, plastic containers can be recycled if:

The plastic containers are labeled #1 through #7 plus, they are empty, clean and dry.

What about the paper plates, used napkins and plastic utensils?

They go in the trash. Wrap it well and then think about which gift bags, boxes, tissues and bows you could potentially store and reuse next holiday season.

Break down your shipping boxes and gift boxes and place them in your recycling bin.

Recycle only boxes that did not contain a liquid.

Put used wrapping paper in your recycling bin unless it has a metallic finish.

Air pockets and bubble wrap are not recyclable in your home recycling cart.

Put them in your trash or check availability to recycle them at some area grocery stores.

Here’s what to do with the tree:

Be sure to remove the tree stand, lights, decoration and tinsel. Broken and burned out strands of lights go in the trash.

Set green Christmas trees out with your yard waste.

Trees will be ground for use as mulch or compost.

For more information about recycling and waste disposal, contact Lee County Solid Waste at 239-533- 8000 or visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
