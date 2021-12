CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. Thank you for reading, live long & prosper and Mele Kalikimaka to you, wherever your home may be on this big, beautiful planet of ours, and we sincerely hope you have plentiful bacon and an overabundance of happiness. Well, it was right there. They had it within their grasp, the opportunity to take control of their own destiny and the AFC North, getting a tremendous effort from the defense against Lamar Jackson and the hated Baltimore Ravens, but as we all know, the offense laid an egg. Now the season is in disarray as far as playoff hopes, but we're not giving up here in The Draft Annex of The Evil Lair.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO