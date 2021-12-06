Light snow expected Tuesday

The coldest night of the season is ahead for SE WI with lows dropping into the single digits inland to around 10-degrees near the lake. With a little leftover breeze, wind chills tonight will be around 0°.

Skies are partly cloudy overnight, returning to mostly cloudy by late Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday only top out in the low to mid 20s, wind chills will be in the teens. An area of light snow will move through late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening, bringing the chance for a little light accumulating snow, best chance north of Milwaukee. It may impact some drivers for the Tuesday afternoon commute, check road conditions before heading out.

Thankfully the cold snap is short lived, by Wednesday temperatures rebound into the low 30s. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with the chance for a few flurries.

Thursday we warm to around 40 as a messy rain snow mix moves in. Gusty winds accompany the mix, which will make it feel chilly and unpleasant.

As of now, Friday looks warm enough that we see rain as opposed to a rain and snow mix, but that could change over the next few days, check back for updates later this week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy

Low: 9

Wind Chill: 0

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, light afternoon/evening snow, cold

High: 24

Wind Chill: 15

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries

High: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix, breezy

High: 39

FRIDAY: Cloudy, rainy

High: 47

SATURDAY: Chance light snow, breezy

High: 46