ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

By Laura Olson
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WR1pQ_0dF8geAM00

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests—though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome.

Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and in the privacy of their own homes. That change may encourage more people to swab their nose when they first notice potential symptoms, experts from the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials told reporters.

“In this next phase of the pandemic, rapid access to rapid testing will be key,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that it can help to combat potential surges and to pinpoint infections quickly so antiviral treatments can be used.

But several challenges could limit the impact of the cost reduction.

That includes lingering problems with sufficient supplies, uncertainty about the details of the reimbursement process, and questions about any potential effect on the data that’s reaching state and local health departments about infections in their communities.

Official guidance in January

Under the proposal that President Joe Biden announced Thursday, three federal departments — Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury — will issue official guidance by Jan. 15 that will detail what exactly private insurers must cover when it comes to rapid COVID-19 tests.

Those insurers already are required to pay for the PCR tests that must be sent to a laboratory for processing and take longer for results.

The upcoming change requiring insurance coverage of rapid, at-home tests, won’t be retroactive. That means Americans who have been shelling out roughly $25 for a package containing two of the popular Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests can’t submit receipts for tests they’ve already purchased.

Other details of that requirement were unclear Thursday, including if there will be any limitations on the number of at-home tests that must be covered.

While the Biden administration has sought to reduce supply bottlenecks in producing those tests, Shah said some states are still having difficulty acquiring large volumes of the Abbott at-home tests.

That brand, which has been found to be highly accurate, has been relied on heavily even as more options have come on the market. Part of that demand comes from familiarity: Those administering tests in large settings have become familiar with their use.

What if you test positive?

Another challenge with increasing the use of at-home tests will be ensuring that individuals know what to do if they test positive.

Michael Fraser, ASTHO’s chief executive officer, said state health officials have been discussing whether those at-home tests should include an insert to help explain who to call and other next steps, so that contact tracing can occur.

“There is some concern that with the increase in at-home testing, getting those results reported to state health departments might be difficult, because the result doesn’t automatically go to public health authorities,” Fraser said.

However, there won’t be many results to get to state and local health officials if Americans with private insurance balk at fronting the money for tests while they await reimbursement.

Shah said a more accessible model would be to have individuals show their insurance card at a pharmacy as they would when getting a flu shot or picking up a prescription, rather than being charged at the register.

Having to pay for the tests, then wait for repayment, “introduces an access challenge for a lot of folks,” he said.

The Biden administration also plans to boost the number of free at-home tests distributed at community health centers and rural clinics, though those are intended to aid those who are not covered by private insurance.

The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes. And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden will be announcing Thursday, according to senior administration officials who briefed […] The post Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wisconsin Examiner

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON—A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the states’ request […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LOUISIANA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

State’s pandemic school aid gets federal OK — along with a rewrite order

The federal government is ordering Wisconsin to rewrite part of its education pandemic relief plan that cuts out schools that went online for more than half of the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19. At stake is about $77 million in federal aid to address learning loss due to the pandemic. The U.S. Department of […] The post State’s pandemic school aid gets federal OK — along with a rewrite order appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
kisswtlz.com

Americans with private health insurance to be reimbursed for at-home tests

Americans with private health insurance will be reimbursed for at-home tests, President Biden is announcing Thursday, and international travelers will now be required to undergo stricter COVID-19 testing, according to a phone briefing by a senior administration official Wednesday. The new measures the president is expected to describe in remarks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nirav Shah
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Insurance Plans#State Insurance#Covid#Americans#Health And Human Services#Labor#Treasury#Pcr#Abbott Binaxnow Rapid
bizmagsb.com

Kennedy: A simple way to battle the opioid crisis

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) penned this op-ed for The Jena Times. It outlines a new way for Louisianians to get dangerous opioids off the streets and make their communities safer. Louisiana has had a tough couple of years. Hurricanes, floods, freezes, and the coronavirus slammed our state, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOREIGN POLICY
Wisconsin Examiner

Pandemic remains active as the holidays begin

On the eve of Thanksgiving 2021, COVID-19 remains rampant in Wisconsin and most of the country. It was supposed to be different, with not just one but three vaccines introduced early this year. But the slow movement of vaccine uptake, despite the expansion of groups eligible for the shot, made room for the much more […] The post Pandemic remains active as the holidays begin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Examiner

Draft bill would limit what state can claw back when Medicaid recipients die

People who go on Medicaid to cover long-term care must first divest themselves of most of their assets, but they get to keep a home and an automobile. When they die, however, even those assets can be stripped in court to repay the federal/state Medicaid program. The process is called Medicaid estate recovery, and advocates […] The post Draft bill would limit what state can claw back when Medicaid recipients die appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin school boards suspend participation with national association

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) announced it was suspending participation with the National School Board Association (NSBA). This could be the first step toward leaving the national organization.  The WASB board of directors met over the weekend and considered all options. Under the organization’s rules, it appears that the […] The post Wisconsin school boards suspend participation with national association appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded—with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for billions in assistance […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

643
Followers
646
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy