Just over two and a half years ago, headlines around the world exploded with news of the first-ever photographed black hole, a monster at the heart of the M87 galaxy, with a mass about 6.5 billion times that of our Sun. As a comparison, the black hole lurking at the heart of our own Milky Way galaxy is “only” about 4.3 million solar masses. Even more mind-boggling, the giant in M87 is really far from us, about 53.5 million light-years away. Capturing these photos took an array of eight radio telescopes working together over Earth’s surface, effectively turning our planet into a giant cosmic eye. It is truly a technological wonder.

ASTRONOMY ・ 18 DAYS AGO