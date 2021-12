The US Senate confirmed acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel as the first female to fill the role on a permanent basis. Rosenworcel served as an FCC Commissioner between 2012 and January 2021, when she was chosen by then recently inaugurated President Joe Biden to fulfill the role on an interim basis. The Democrat replaced controversial Republican Chair Ajit Pai. The departing head of the agency's term in office was defined by his successful but extremely unpopular effort to repeal US federal net neutrality protections, as well as accusations that he was negligent in fulfilling the FCC's duty to proliferate broadband across the US.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO