Omar Says Pelosi Will Make Good On Promise To Punish Boebert

By Ashley Hanley
krrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is certain that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make good on her promise to punish Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for...

Comments / 11

paw ?
1d ago

Pull can dish in every direction. But, when you go after their pride, race, and identity! They have shit fits and demand justice. Ou call these sensitive and bullies.

Reply(1)
7
zookey lee
1d ago

Omar does not belong on congress she’s a trader to this country she’s causing she’s needs to go back home where she came from

Reply
4
Julia Hartmann
1d ago

Omar is Anti American- just as her support system - Barack Hussein Obama and George Soros.

Reply
7
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Lauren Boebert’s hate show

I was going to write today about the spread of the potentially deadly Omicron variant of COVID-19, but I’m afraid there’s another dangerous virus making its rounds — threatening Colorado, threatening America, threatening to normalize bigotry, threatening democracy itself — that also must be addressed. This virus, sadly, has no...
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Claim Rep. Ilhan Omar Never Apologized, But She Has

WASHINGTON ― Republicans have been inaccurately deflecting criticism of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) by claiming Omar never faced consequences for her own controversial comments. “On the Democrat side they want to only go after Republicans,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Nancy Pelosi say she will "never forgive" Trump for insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday told reporters she would "never forgive" former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6. Why it matters: Nearly a year later after the deadly riots, there has been an uptick in violent threats against elected officials and the inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police said this week more needs to be done to keep the complex safe.
POTUS
The Independent

AOC says Pelosi’s failure to sanction Boebert over Islamophobic attack on Ilhan Omar is ‘an embarrassment’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has lashed out at Nancy Pelosi for failing to take action against Lauren Boebert, who suggested that Ilhan Omar — one of only three Muslims in Congress — poses a threat of terrorism because of her faith. “I haven’t heard anything binding from leadership, which in and of itself is an embarrassment,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said. “This shouldn’t take this long; this should not drag on. It’s pretty simple. It doesn’t have to be a big huge thing. It’s pretty open and closed.”Several members of the Democratic Party criticised Speaker Pelosi for not taking any action against Ms Boebert...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Kentucky Lawmaker

(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Representative Ayanna Pressley calls for removal of Representative Lauren Boebert after her anti-Muslim comments

Members of Congress are calling for Representative Lauren Boebert to be removed after the Colorado Republican made anti-Muslim comments about Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley announced Wednesday that she is "leading a resolution to remove Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments." "Her dangerous behavior...
CONGRESS & COURTS

