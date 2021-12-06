Omar Says Pelosi Will Make Good On Promise To Punish Boebert

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has lashed out at Nancy Pelosi for failing to take action against Lauren Boebert, who suggested that Ilhan Omar — one of only three Muslims in Congress — poses a threat of terrorism because of her faith. “I haven’t heard anything binding from leadership, which in and of itself is an embarrassment,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said. “This shouldn’t take this long; this should not drag on. It’s pretty simple. It doesn’t have to be a big huge thing. It’s pretty open and closed.”Several members of the Democratic Party criticised Speaker Pelosi for not taking any action against Ms Boebert...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO