An indie studio has accused gun manufacturer Kalashnikov of not only stealing one of the guns it designed, but also granting Escape From Tarkov the rights to use it. Indie developer Ward B says that a contractor involved with Kalashnikov, one of the largest gun manufacturers in the world, approached the team asking if it could turn one of its fictional guns – Ward B’s EPM28 Mastodon shotgun – into a real weapon. The gun was designed for an upcoming game called Oceanic, and the contractor apparently wanted to pitch Kalshnikov the fictional design as a gun kit for the MP-155 shotgun.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO