Jimmie Porter, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 3. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 at the funeral home with Danny Johnson, Danny Brooks and Mike Hanner officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

COLUMBIANA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO