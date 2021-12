Remote and hybrid work have provided many new opportunities for businesses, allowing them to hire outside of geographically-constrained talent pools and offer new benefits and flexibility to their workforce. It has also led to more virtual meetings during the pandemic than ever before to compensate for the lack of interpersonal communication. Microsoft’s Work Index indicated that time spent in meetings has risen 148 percent since February 2020. Unfortunately, the ubiquitous videoconference is having the opposite effect, creating employee frustration because the frequent interruptions are hampering productivity. Korn Ferry’s recent survey shows that 67 percent of employees have reported that they are unable to engage with their work because of too many meetings.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO