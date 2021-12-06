MTM On the Road: Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm Prepares for Christmas Crowds

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare has fourteen reindeer on site.

They also have alpacas, cows, and the opportunity to feed them all!

Last year people came as far as from other state to come visit their reindeer and they say every year they keep getting busier and busier.

They have hayrides you can take through the snow, an Elf’s Landing playground, and tons of sweet treats.

They hand-make candy every day.

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm is most known for their candy canes and freshly baked cinnamon sugar donuts.

Santa is also making a stop to take pictures with those that stop by.

This is the a place to be if you want to take out the whole family for an entertaining time.

