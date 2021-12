Publicis Groupe employees will now have the chance to work from practically anywhere in the world. Today the holding company unveils its "Work Your World" initiative, which it is calling a global employee-first experience launching in January. Through the program, Publicis employees who have been with the company for at least a year will be able to work from any accessible country where the company is present for up to six weeks annually. Employees will have access to work in over 100 countries.

