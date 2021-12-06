ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer and windy with some rain this afternoon

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer and windy with a morning shower, then rain later this afternoon (rumble of thunder). High: 60. Sprinkle/flurry early; colder with some clearing late. Low: 29. Colder with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High: 40 Low: 26. FORECAST SUMMARY. Sunday was another good day to get out and about...

www.wfmz.com

crossroadstoday.com

Warmer weather and slight rain chances return early this week

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 64. Monday: Mostly Cloudy, a 20% chance of rain. High: 71. Extended forecast: Tuesday through Sunday: Highs will be upper 70’s to the low 80’s with humidity returning to the area starting Tuesday, low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. There’s a slight chance of rain starting Monday and lasting through the week and weekend. We may see a better chance of rain if the front makes it to the area by Saturday continuing into Sunday. Drier air returns early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Unseasonable winter warmth with some rain this week

ITHACA, N.Y. — For those of you dreaming of a white Christmas, it’s not looking for so good. For those of you who really hate shoveling out the driveway, the news is better. A pronounced ridge in the jet stream will allow for temperature as high as 60°F in the coming days, though there will be some risk of rain in the second half of the week.
ITHACA, NY
State
Delaware State
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMJ4 News

Sunny and relatively warm on Monday

The warming trend continues Monday with sunny skies and highs near 50°. Winds will also be lighter than Sunday and out of the west 5-15 mph, taking the extra bite out of the air. A few more clouds roll in Tuesday, but high temperatures will remain near 50°.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Before A Sharp Drop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies and warmer temps as we begin an impressive December warmup. After a mild Saturday in the pre-dawn hours, we spent much of the day in the 30s with windy conditions. Our winds at ORD hit 49 mph with gusts to 59 mph. Today, winds will be 15-20 from the SW with gusts to 35. Sunny and upper 40s today, to the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-60s Wednesday, then a sharp drop. Dec 12 Norm- 37 Sat- 58 (pre-dawn) Today- 48 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today- Sunny with a high of 48. Tonight- Clear, 34. Monday- Sunny and 51.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Coming, Along With Sunny Skies

After a stormy and windy stretch of weather, things are set to calm down and warm up in the Chicago area in the coming days, and it will start with a sunny and breezy Sunday. According to current forecast models, the area can expect to see plenty of sunshine Sunday, but there will be some gusty winds that will accompany the clear skies. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour will be possible, putting a bit of a chill into the air even as temperatures warm up.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures And Sunshine Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold start with lows below freezing and feeling in the 10s for some. There are even a few flakes north. Today will be dry and winds are calming down with occasional gusts around 20 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs back in the mid 40s as high pressure builds in. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be colder starts than what we had last week at the bus stop with lows below freezing but don’t worry we have warmer weather ahead, again! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we are 3.3° above normal and it looks like our temperatures will stay above normal as we get closer to Christmas! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday and Tuesday, we return to the 50s with sunshine and even warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs near or in the low 60s with a few rain showers for the end of the week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
WGN TV

Sunday Forecast: Breezy and chilly with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Abundant sunshine, milder and a bit breezy. SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 to 35 mph. Air quality is good for Chicago. Sunday Night: Mostly clear and chilly, SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Lows near freezing. Monday Forecast: Lots of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. Clouds will thicken by Monday with some spots of light rain. But the most active part of the storm will arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday. The main rain band will move near the Santa Barbara-Ventura County border by dawn. By early afternoon Tuesday, periods of heavy rain will move into Ventura and LA counties. The storm will continue to trek south into Orange County and the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1-3″ for the coast/valleys, 3-5″ across foothills/mountains and 0.25-1″ for the deserts. Snowfall is expected to start at 7,000-feet for much of the storm (a foot or more is possible). But once the cold front passes, snow levels will fall later Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA

