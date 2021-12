Ahead of its official launch on December 8th, Halo Infinite has gotten a new release trailer that showcases Master Chief’s open-world adventure on Zeta. While plenty of players have already gone hands-on with the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, the trailer is all about Halo Infinite‘s campaign. The trailer gives us a good setup for the story: Master Chief finds that the Banished have occupied Zeta Halo and are planning on firing the ring to destroy humanity. “The mission’s changed,” Chief tells his new AI compatriot, The Weapon. “They always do.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO