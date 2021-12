If all goes as planned former UFC champion Conor McGregor will be back to sparring by April. At that time, his return to the Octagon will be “imminent.”. McGregor, who seriously injured his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this past July, has been working tirelessly to heal himself up and get back into competition. “Notorious” has done everything he’s been required to do in his recovery and then some, including bulking up during his time off.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO