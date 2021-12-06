ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season’s First Snowfall, Mix Forecast for Wednesday (But It Shouldn’t Be That Bad!)

By Daniel Nee
shorebeat.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bad news is that forecasters are predicting the season’s first snowfall this week and, in accordance with Shore area tradition, it will include a mix of rain as the ocean warms air temperatures. The good news is that, at least for now, the storm is predicted to be fairly weak...

lavallette-seaside.shorebeat.com

