Canton, OH

Accused Light Up Shooter in Court Monday Morning

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Canton woman is in court Monday morning. She’s accused of firing a gun during...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 40

Amy Apple Ramser
3d ago

I don't care what color she is. I hope she gets the full punishment..there were kids there it was a family fun time ruined. scaring people...

Reply
23
Jason Cyphert
3d ago

🐵 see 🐵 do that is our problem in stark county we need to take guns away from the hoodrats and make an example out of her. because if you dont a white person will kill you and then it will become a hate crime or crimes against blacks.so take there guns before this becomes a white crime

Reply(6)
10
Anthony Ball
3d ago

I really don't think lots of women get pleased or comfort cause if she had a real man in her life she would not be caught in this madness / a real man would of had her out on dinner date or look at lights while driving by or just stay home enjoy each other. Company // not got out packing a gun causing mayhem. /// never thought I see the day women acting more violent than men and the main reason behind this is there wrong. choices in men that abuses them and they take it out on the world ///// amazing and complete madness......

Reply
6
 

