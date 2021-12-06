ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hitting the mall this holiday season? Here’s how you can stay safe

By Brooke Meenachan
WYTV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – This time of year, more people are out shopping than usual and many of us don’t pay attention to our surroundings. Police say there’s more property crime during the holiday season. They also say shoppers need to pay attention to what’s going on around them. Police say...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Electronics#Wkbn
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Boston

Brick And Mortar Stores Still Popular For Christmas Shopping Even With Online Options

SAUGUS (CBS) — The clock is ticking for those searching for the perfect present with just two weeks left until Christmas. A ton of shoppers took to the stores in Saugus, many happy to have the option of in-person shopping this year. “I did a lot online but that was first and then I started going in person to see what sticks out for my friends and family,” Bridget Tully said. A glance inside Saugus resident Carla Simmon’s truck and you’ll find it brimming with Christmas toys for kids in her family. “I’ve been doing a lot of online shopping and also coming into the stores,” Carla Simmons said. “Last year with the pandemic obviously, we didn’t get to share holiday spirit with the family.” If you opted for online shopping and are waiting for that package to arrive, good news, the U.S. Postal Service has extended their hours at multiple locations this Saturday and are opening their doors this Sunday from 9a.m. to 2 p.m.
SAUGUS, MA
International Business Times

Tips To Stay Cyber Safe This Holiday Season

The days are shorter, the nights are colder, and it’s the holiday season—the most wonderful time of the year… for cybercriminals. Things haven’t gotten entirely back to “normal” yet after last year’s pandemic holiday season – especially for the retail and e-commerce sector. Although shoppers are more likely to return to brick-and-mortar malls and stores this year, many will still rely on online shopping and digital gift cards. Gift cards are a common vector for cybercriminals because stealing the money loaded onto them is like stealing cash. Once they have it, there’s no way for a victim to get it back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy