Hitting the mall this holiday season? Here’s how you can stay safe

SAUGUS (CBS) — The clock is ticking for those searching for the perfect present with just two weeks left until Christmas. A ton of shoppers took to the stores in Saugus, many happy to have the option of in-person shopping this year. “I did a lot online but that was first and then I started going in person to see what sticks out for my friends and family,” Bridget Tully said. A glance inside Saugus resident Carla Simmon’s truck and you’ll find it brimming with Christmas toys for kids in her family. “I’ve been doing a lot of online shopping and also coming into the stores,” Carla Simmons said. “Last year with the pandemic obviously, we didn’t get to share holiday spirit with the family.” If you opted for online shopping and are waiting for that package to arrive, good news, the U.S. Postal Service has extended their hours at multiple locations this Saturday and are opening their doors this Sunday from 9a.m. to 2 p.m.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO