There are a handful of Parkinson's disease (PD) symptoms that are well-known, even to those unaffected by the condition, like tremors and difficulty walking. But experts warn that the progressive disease comes with a range of lesser-known symptoms that you may be overlooking—especially those that are unrelated to motor function. They say that these seemingly unrelated symptoms could help you reach a diagnosis earlier if you know what to look for and bring your concerns to your doctor's attention in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom may appear on your scalp and what you can do about it if you notice the problem.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO