Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes walk-on quarterback Jagger LaRoe enters transfer portal

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
Jagger LaRoe entered the transfer portal. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes walk-on quarterback Jagger LaRoe enters transfer portal

Jagger LaRoe transferred to Ohio State from Texas A&M as a walk-on ready to learn from Ryan Day.

He is now leaving the program, looking for a chance to play major college football somewhere else.

LaRoe entered his name into the transfer portal Sunday. He is the third Buckeyes quarterback to do so in the last week, joining Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers.

LaRoe will have plenty of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to continue his career. But after learning from Ryan Day and Corey Dennis and being a part of the Ohio State football program for the last three seasons, Jagger LaRoe is moving on.

He is hoping to find a way onto the field somewhere else.

Buckeyes headed to Rose Bowl, will face Utah

The Buckeyes are headed back to the Rose Bowl.

Maybe much of the appeal has been stripped away from the Granddaddy of Them All, particularly since Ohio State isn’t heading to Pasadena to represent the Big Ten as its champion. The fact that Michigan sent the Buckeyes there with a loss while the rivals head to the College Football Playoff will even still sting on New Year’s Day.

But there is still a traditional matchup against a Pac-12 champion on tap, and Ohio State will officially take on Utah in yet another New Year’s Six bowl bid for the program.

Winning the Rose Bowl isn’t going to erase it, of course. But if nothing else, it’s one key early step on the road back to getting where Ohio State truly wants to be next season.

There are developmental practices scheduled for the month ahead. The Buckeyes figure to get valuable reps for a team that is still cultivating experience for a relatively young roster. Ohio State will have a huge spotlight in that traditional, marquee timeslot on New Year’s Day — and it has a chance to get some of the bad taste out of its mouth with a win.

Ohio State hoops beats Penn State on road

Ohio State still can’t find a way to play a normal game.

The Buckeyes held a double-digit lead for most of the second half. They shot the ball well from 3-point range and didn’t turn it over.

Yet they found themselves in another tight, late-game situation.

Sure, Ohio State won’t complain about a gritty road win in conference play. In a league full of tough road trips, the Buckeyes now have one in their back pocket to open conference play.

But after the 76-64 victory over Penn State, the Buckeyes will be left to wonder if they’ll be able to sustain a big lead and pull away for a dominant win against quality competition at any point this season. Because all the games seem to be going down to the final minutes, win or lose.

But a win is a win for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State. And Lettermen Row broke down the latest Ohio State win with Three Points of how the Buckeyes went into a tough environment and were able to come back home with a victory.

