ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas toughens ban on medication-by-mail abortions with jail time and hefty fine

By Ashley Lopez
Webster County Citizen
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas already had the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S. — and they just got tougher. On Wednesday, a new law took effect that adds penalties of jail time and a fine of up to $10,000 for anyone who prescribes pills for medication abortions through telehealth or...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Starting Dec. 2, Texas bans abortion-inducing medication and tightens voting restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas — New Texas laws are taking effect on Dec. 2, including a ban on the most common form of abortions in the state and a controversial election reform bill. Senate Bill 4, which the Texas Legislature passed during the second special session, goes into effect, limiting abortion-inducing drugs. The law bans the use of drugs for patients who are more than seven weeks pregnant. It also bans the delivery of abortion-inducing drugs through mail or delivery service, which means that women can't order the drugs from across state lines.
TEXAS STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Texas Prohibits Medical Abortion After Seven Weeks of Pregnancy

On Thursday, Texas will enact a law that limits the use of abortion-inducing medications. Under Texas law, providing medication after the seventh week of pregnancy is illegal; this conflicts with federal regulations. Moreso, sending medication via the mail is also illegal. Texas statistics show that women most commonly terminate their...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
texasgopvote.com

Statement on SB 4, the Ban on Mail-Order Chemical Abortions, Going into Effect

On December 2, the Texas ban on mail-order chemical abortions went into effect after the Legislature passed and pro-life Governor Greg Abbott signed it into law last summer. Texas Alliance for Life was an integral part of a coalition of organizations who worked with the authors of SB 4, Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. (D-Brownsville) and Rep. Stephanie Klick (R-Fort Worth), to successfully get it passed and to the Governor’s desk.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Seattle Times

In Texas, anyone who mails abortion pills can now be sent to jail

Speaking at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin in September, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, struck a jubilant — and defiant — tone. Weeks after a near-total abortion ban went into effect in Texas, Abbott and other conservative lawmakers were there to herald another law intended to limit abortions. This time, they were taking aim at abortion pills.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinics#The Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute#Sb 4
counton2.com

Timeline of events surrounding Texas’ ban on most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Since early September, Texas has banned most abortions under a new law that has created the biggest curb to abortion in the U.S. in nearly 50 years. Texas clinics have spent months asking courts to halt the the law, known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That is usually around six weeks, which is before some women even know they are pregnant.
HEALTH
thecut.com

What’s Next for the Extreme Texas Abortion Ban?

In May, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed into law an abortion ban that feels inconceivably extreme, even by his state’s standards. Senate Bill 8 banned abortion past the point of fetal “cardiac activity” — in practical terms, around six weeks — even in cases where pregnancies result from incest or rape. Though cruel, this type of ban is not uncommon, particularly not in a year that’s seen state legislatures pass a record 106 abortion restrictions so far. But S.B. 8 takes the unprecedented step of empowering private citizens to police their neighbors, placing at least a $10,000 “bounty on people who provide or aid abortions, inviting random strangers to sue them,” according to a federal lawsuit challenging the policy. So on top of being unconstitutional, S.B. 8 incentivizes vigilantes to sue strangers on suspicion of abetting abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Possible ramifications of Texas abortion ban

I can tell that supporters of the Texas “abortion” bill SB-8 have not thought out its long-term ramifications. The conservative population had better fervently pray that the Supreme Court throws out the mechanism the Texas legislature used to prevent judicial review of it being enforced. If the Court supports this method of preventing a review of an “unconstitutional” law, it can and will be applied to any other “unconstitutional law” now and in the future. I am absolutely certain they will eventually regret opening that Pandora ’s Box.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
kdal610.com

U.S. Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas six-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue a legal challenge to a ban on most abortions in Texas, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it now hanging in the balance. The justices, who heard arguments on the...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court ‘Green-Lit’ Texas Abortion Ban, Clinic Lawyers Say

Abortion-rights advocates said the U.S. Supreme Court effectively blessed Texas’ ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy with a ruling that narrowed a legal challenge and left the law in force in the meantime. The decision Friday said clinics and doctors could press claims in a federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
localmemphis.com

Could Arkansas pass an abortion ban similar to Texas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Abortion in the Natural State has been a large topic of debate for decades. Even as recently as this week, laws have been brought up to change the rules concerning the medical procedure. One of those bills, introduced by State Senator Jason Rapert, is very...
ARKANSAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Supreme Court to continue arguments on abortion ban, Texas fetal heartbeat law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Supreme Court continues to weigh disputes over the Texas fetal heartbeat law that went into effect back in September. The case being argued this December 1 comes from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions for anyone over 15 weeks of pregnancy. Opponents argue that the case could overturn Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Weighing in on Texas Abortion Ban ruling

KILLEEN, Texas — The United States Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday concerning Texas law SB8. In an eight to one vote, the high court ruled that a lawsuit filed by abortion providers challenging the state law can move forward, but the justices also say the law can remain in place while the case is being argued.
KILLEEN, TX
NPR

Texas' 6-Week Abortion Ban Stands For Now. It Could Have Repercussions.

The Supreme Court is allowing a lawsuit challenging Texas's 6-week abortion ban to go forward, but keeping the law in place while the suit moves through the courts. The move will maintain the status quo for abortion access in the state, while the court considers another case that could redefine Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Abortion rights: U.S. restrictions buck the global trend in 2021

BOGOTA, Dec 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A record number of U.S. states have sought to restrict access to abortion this year, but countries including Argentina, Mexico and Thailand have moved in the opposite direction - easing their strict laws on the procedure. In the United States, 106 abortion restrictions...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy