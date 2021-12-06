ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer career: Start training to be a Java programmer

By TechRepublic Academy
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning to code doesn't have to be difficult; you just need the right instruction. Now you can get it without having to go back to school or spending a small fortune. If you'd like to switch to a well-paid tech career in 2022, you're in luck. Even if you're an absolute...

TechRepublic

How to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge

It is possible to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge, but predictably the setting is buried deep inside the menu system. We help you navigate the labyrinth. The Microsoft Edge web browser serves as the default browser for Windows personal computers. For the most part, Edge fulfills its default role well, and most users are satisfied to use it for general web browsing, except for one glaring problem—Bing is Edge's default search engine.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Become a Java Developer: Top Skills You Need to Master

An average student can get their first job in 12–18 months, provided that you start from scratch and devote at least 2–3 hours to learning Java daily. Java is usually used in one of the following ways: Java DeveloperAndroid DeveloperQA Automation. Core Java is the essential thing you should know to get a job since it covers the fundamentals and is a step one for every beginner. For Android developers, they still should know Java Core and some other essential technologies. For Java developers, you should be fluent in Java, i.e., know Core Java (especially OOP, Collections, Generics and Generics)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Gamespot

This Unity Game Developer Training Is On Sale For Just $6

Whether you're making games from scratch or modding popular titles, creating your own games is a total blast. Our biggest games today came from hobbyists modding their favorites. This Unity for Black Friday can help you get started on your game making journey: The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle is on sale for only $6 when you use the code BFSAVE70.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRepublic

Programming languages: Train to become a Python programmer for just $9

There is always high demand for Python skills, and now you can acquire those skills even if you have no previous tech experience. While it's true many companies are trying to get employees back in the office, the pandemic generated rapid acceptance of remote work, and that genie is not going back into the bottle. More and more virtual office software is being developed: There's already one that will fit on your phone. So, if you are looking for a new well-paid career that allows you to work from wherever you want, The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle can help you with that quicker than you might think.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

7 YouTube Channels That You Must Subscribe To If You Are A Java Developer

These channels are highly recommended if you want to learn everything about Java, its frameworks, and its ecosystem. I have been working in software development for over 6 years now. I have worked on several technologies for building enterprise applications. However, I have noticed that for developing enterprise applications, Java is still one of the most preferred programming languages for application development.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
redhat.com

Modernizing Enterprise Java: A cloud native guide for developers

Looking for a quick guide to migrating and modernizing your organization's Java-based applications? Modernizing Enterprise Java walks you through the journey. Download the free e-book today. Java has been one of the most popular programming language choices for developers since its release 25 years ago. It is backed by an...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to create a fun Fly In effect in PowerPoint

This animation lets you expose graphics in a cut-out circle. It's eye-catching and easy to create in Microsoft PowerPoint. PowerPoint's animations provide a wealth of effects that are easy to implement and cool in action. As usual, it's prudent to remind you that in PowerPoint, simple is usually best. That's what makes the Fly In animation that you'll learn in this article so effective. It's easy to create, it's neat to watch, and there's a world of opportunities for putting it to use.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

How to Have a Successful Software Development Career

The hard skills you need to become a successful software engineer have received and continue to receive extensive coverage that there is no need for me to belabor the same points in this article. Instead, in this article, I will focus on the soft skills you want to develop to...
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Learn Kotlin to become an Android app developer

Now you can learn everything you need in order to develop Android apps on your own or as an employee of a development company, with just three self-paced courses. One of the items on our list of cool jobs is Android developer because it's one of the primary operating systems for mobile devices. The great thing is, if you think you might be interested in creating mobile Android apps, you don't need to spend a fortune or go back to school for years to learn to program. Everything you need to learn to become a professional Android developer can be found in The Android App Development Course with Kotlin Bootcamp Bundle, even if you have no tech experience whatsoever, and it's now available for just $12.99.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to record a Microsoft Teams meeting

You can record a Teams video meeting so that anyone can watch it afterward. Here are the steps. You want a record of your Microsoft Teams meeting so that people who participated in the meeting as well as those who missed it can review it. You can easily record your meeting. By default, the meeting recording is saved to your OneDrive or SharePoint storage space. You can house it and share it via the cloud or download the recording to your local device.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

You can learn Raspberry Pi, how to build your own IoT, coding and more with this course bundle

You only need basic computer skills to start building fun projects, such as smart home remote dashboards, GPS tracking and more while learning a lot of fun new tech skills. What better way to develop a whole bunch of marketable tech skills than by building fun projects? You don't need to know how to do anything more technical than how to use a computer to start learning all about Raspberry Pi, electronics, coding and the Internet of Things, which is supposed to really heat up in 2022. Instead of spending a lot of time and money taking long courses in school, just grab The Ultimate Embedded Systems Mastery Bundle 2022 while it's on sale for just $19.99.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Top 5 tips to create the best tech resume

A good resume gets you in the door so your abilities can shine. Tom Merritt recommends how to create a stellar tech resume that will help you get the job. Job hunting has changed tremendously over the years, but the resume is still one of the documents most hiring managers will require.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

How to mirror your Android device on Linux, macOS and Windows

BYOD Approval Form (TechRepublic Premium) Sometimes it's nice when those devices can be consolidated. So, when I discovered a little tool called scrcpy, I was thrilled. Why? Because I could easily mirror my Android phone on my desktop and interact with it without having to always be picking up the device.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to write YARA rules for improving your security and malware detection

YARA won't replace antivirus software, but it can help you detect problems more efficiently and allows more customization. Learn how to write YARA rules to improve security and incident response. In our first article about YARA, we defined what kind of tool it was and in which context it could...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Make your system admin job a lot easier: Learn automation with Microsoft PowerShell

System administrators have never had it so good. Microsoft PowerShell can send your productivity soaring by automating many of the daily tasks that have eaten up your time. If trying to increase your productivity isn't on the list of resolutions you plan to make for the New Year, it should be. Because time is one thing you can't make or buy, all you can do is try to free up as much as you can so there's more of it for things you enjoy. Anyone can save time with inbox organization, but system administrators, in particular, can send productivity soaring by automating as many daily IT tasks as possible. You can learn how from The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle, and it's on sale right now for only $19.99.
SOFTWARE

