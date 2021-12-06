ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen kill town mayor, wound another in south Philippines

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack Monday that also killed their driver and caused villagers to flee to safety in a coastal village in the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Extremist gunmen attacked a military camp in Niger near its southeastern border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers, the West Africa country's interior ministry said. Extremist rebels riding 100 motorcycles attacked the military camp of Fonion, in the Gorouel area, the ministry said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Journalist Shot Dead in 'Cowardly' Killing in Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - A Filipino journalist who formerly worked with Reuters has been killed in a drive-by shooting, authorities said on Thursday, one of more than a dozen journalists killed in the country in the past five years. Jesus "Jess" Malabanan, 58, who worked with the Manila Standard, among other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

1 killed, 2 wounded in Whittier shooting

A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving night in Whittier, police reported. Officers responded to a call of gunfire around 11:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Camilla Street, the Whittier Police Department said in a Facebook post. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were […]
WHITTIER, CA
AL.com

Woman killed, another critically injured in south Alabama shooting

Mobile police are looking for an individual they say might be involved in a weekend shooting that killed one woman and left another in critical condition. The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, on the 1800 block of Ogburn Avenue. Police responded to the area after getting reports of shots...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Gunmen#Police#Firearms#Ap#Al Barka Town#Akbar
kurv.com

Drive-By Shooting Kills One, Wounds Three

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one man and wounded three other victims on the Northeast Side on Thursday night. Officers responded about 8 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home on Sunrise Creek Drive. They found a 28-year-old man inside the home who had been shot to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot to death, another wounded in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man was shot to death and another man was wounded after someone fired into their vehicle in Gilroy Wednesday evening, authorities said. The shooting happened between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in the area of Monterey Street and Leavesley Road. According to the Gilroy Police...
GILROY, CA
WOWT

Two men killed, third wounded in Omaha shooting

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease experts with CHI Health-Creighton University, talked Monday afternoon via Zoom about how COVID-19 variants are created and why some are more concerning than others. Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease experts with CHI Health-Creighton University, talked Monday afternoon...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
Chicago Sun-Times

2 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

Two people were killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday. A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Roseland on the Far South Side around 8:05 p.m. He was outside in the 300 block of West 107th Street when he was shot in the face and chest, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Dequan Harris by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Gunmen Chase, Kill 14-Year-Old, Shooting Him 18 Times

A 14-year-old Philadelphia boy waiting for a bus was shot 18 times and killed Monday afternoon, police said. A Philadelphia police spokesperson said in an emailed incident report that Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Feltonville neighborhood when multiple unknown shooters fired at least 36 shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man sought to kill school students ‘in name of Kyle Rittenhouse’: cops

A deranged Missouri man threatened to kill students at a high school “in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse,” police said. Mitchell Lovelace, 27, posted on Snapchat Saturday that he planned to shoot up Festus High School in honor of the Illinois teen, according to charging documents cited by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexican drug cartel gunmen on jetskis open fire at Cancun resort

Tourists at a resort in Cancun, Mexico, fled for their lives after a five-man team of cartel gunmen dressed as soldiers began firing guns at the hotel's beach.According to Hernández Gutiérrez, the Quintana Roo chief of police, said the gunmen rode jetskis onto the beach and began shooting guns in the air, presumably to scare the tourists away.After driving away the resort-goers, the men ditched their jetskis, changed their clothes, and fled the area. The jetskis used by the gunmen have been recovered and seized. There were no apparent injuries from the show of force, which took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy