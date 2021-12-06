ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Union loses legal challenge over Johnson backing for Patel amid bullying claims

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUVb1_0dF8aYtI00

A union representing senior civil servants has lost a High Court challenge over Boris Johnson’s decision to back Priti Patel following accusations of bullying.

The FDA union brought a judicial review over the Prime Minister’s decision last year to go against the findings of his then adviser on ministerial standards in order to back the Home Secretary.

In a ruling released on Monday, Lord Justice Lewis, sitting with Mrs Justice Steyn, dismissed the FDA’s claim.

Lord Justice Lewis concluded that Mr Johnson had not misdirected himself as to the provisions of the Ministerial Code when reaching his decision.

We do not consider that the Prime Minister misdirected himself in that way

The judge said: “The question for this court is whether the Prime Minister proceeded on the basis that conduct would not fall within the description of bullying within paragraph 1.2 of the Ministerial Code if the person concerned was unaware of, or did not intend, the harm or offence caused.

“Reading the statement (made by Mr Johnson) as a whole, and in context, we do not consider that the Prime Minister misdirected himself in that way.”

In an investigation into Ms Patel’s behaviour, published in November last year, Sir Alex Allan found she had not always treated civil servants with “consideration and respect”.

He concluded: “Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals. To that extent her behaviour has been in breach of the Ministerial Code, even if unintentionally.”

Mr Johnson, the arbiter of the Ministerial Code, said the Home Secretary was “unaware” of the impact she had and he was “reassured” that she was “sorry for inadvertently upsetting those with whom she was working”.

After “weighing up all the factors”, he concluded the code had not been breached.

But, at a hearing last month, lawyers for the FDA, which represents senior public servants, argued Mr Johnson “misinterpreted” the term “bullying” in the Ministerial Code when deciding if Ms Patel’s treatment of civil servants breached its standards.

They alleged he made a “misdirection of law” in reaching his decision.

Lawyers for Mr Johnson argued that the FDA’s claim was “not justiciable” and that there had been “no error of law”.

They said the Ministerial Code “does not create or impose any legal duties on ministers or the Prime Minister”, is “not required by law”, and its contents are “not regulated by law”.

The code is a “political document” and “not about protecting the rights of civil servants” who still have access “to all the employment law rights”, the Prime Minister’s lawyer argued.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Patel speaks with Dutch minister amid ‘urgent talks’ over Channel crossings

Priti Patel has discussed Channel boat crossings with the Dutch migration minister as she said she will hold “urgent talks” with her European counterparts this week. The Home Secretary spoke with Ankie Broekers-Knol during a phone call on Sunday morning, with both agreeing over the need for countries to work together following the capsizing that killed 27 people.
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson insists no rules broken amid claims of ‘boozy’ Downing Street Christmas party during lockdown

Boris Johnson did not deny that a “boozy” Christmas party was held in Number 10 during the lockdown but insisted that no rules were broken. The Prime Minister was accused by Sir Keir Starmer of “taking the British public for fools” as the Labour leader insisted that any festive event would have been against the rules that applied in 2020.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces legal action over alleged threat to ‘levelling up’ funds

Boris Johnson is facing legal action over reported threats to withhold “levelling up” cash from the constituencies of Conservative MPs who refused to back his botched attempt to help an ally avoid punishment for sleaze.In the wake of this month’s Commons vote on the Owen Paterson case, there were reports of backbench Tories being warned by whips that their areas would lose government funding if they failed to back the prime minister.The Good Law Project described the alleged threats at the act of “mobsters”, and wrote a letter to levelling up secretary Michael Gove demanding the release of any...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Priti Patel faces three legal challenges over refugee pushback plans

Priti Patel is facing three legal challenges over her controversial plans to push back refugees on small boats in the Channel who are trying to reach the UK. Several charities including Care4Calais and Channel Rescue are involved in two linked challenges arguing that Patel’s plans are unlawful under human rights and maritime laws. Freedom from Torture is involved in a third challenge.
POLITICS
BBC

SNP conference: Swinney claims Johnson wants to 'take back powers'

Boris Johnson secretly wants to take back powers from the UK's devolved parliaments, Scotland's deputy first minister has told the SNP conference. John Swinney urged delegates to "stand up and be counted before it's too late" to defend devolution. His comments were dismissed as "simply nonsense" by the UK government.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson and Raab defend Kabul airlift after whistleblower’s account of chaos

Boris Johnson accepted decisions could have been made quicker during the evacuation of Afghanistan but praised the “outstanding” efforts of those involved following damning testimony from a Foreign Office whistleblower.Former official Raphael Marshall, who worked for the Foreign Office during the effort, claimed that just 5% of Afghan nationals who applied to flee under one UK scheme received help as a result of the “dysfunctional” and “chaotic” handling of the situation.The Prime Minister and his deputy Dominic Raab both defended the Government’s actions during the summer, when Afghanistan was overrun by the Taliban leaving thousands seeking to escape from Kabul...
WORLD
The Guardian

Priti Patel’s alleged bullying: what the case is about

Boris Johnson is due to discover the outcome of a high court challenge over his decision to back Priti Patel after accusations of bullying. The FDA union brought a judicial review over the prime minister deciding last year to go against the findings of his then adviser on ministerial standards in order to back the home secretary. High court judges are expected to deliver their ruling in the case on Monday.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Uk#High Court#Home
The Independent

Furious Tory member quits after hearing Boris Johnson’s ‘barefaced lies’ about No 10 Christmas party

A furious Conservative party member has revealed she quit the party immediately after hearing Boris Johnson’s “barefaced lies” about the No 10 Christmas party.Melanie, a lifelong Tory, phoned to BBC Radio 5 Live to call for the prime minister to resign, saying: “I just cannot believe what he says anymore.”“I resigned five minutes into PMQs [prime minister’s questions], she told the show, adding – of Mr Johnson’s partial apology for the controversy – “It’s just bare faced lies.“He was there, backed into a corner. I am at the point I just think he needs to resign. I think he’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson apologises, Stratton quits as investigation launched into No 10 party

Boris Johnson has apologised and a senior aide has quit over footage showing Number 10 advisers joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about the footage apparently showing aides laughing about it.Allegra Stratton who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after the leaked clip emerged, offering “profound apologies” and saying she would “regret those remarks for the rest of my days”.The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted that rules were followed...
POLITICS
The Independent

More than half of voters think Boris Johnson should resign over No 10 party claims, find polls

More than half of voters believe Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister over allegations of a lockdown-breaking Christmas party at 10 Downing Street, according to two separate polls conducted as the PM announced an inquiry into the claims.And in worrying results for the prime minister, one in three of those who voted Conservative at the last general election in 2019 said he should stand down.Some 54 per cent of voters - and 33 per cent of Tory supporters - taking part in a Savanta ComRes snap poll said the PM should quit, along with 53 per cent in an...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Priti Patel’s claims Channel pushbacks have ‘legal basis’ questioned by House of Lords committee

Priti Patel’s claims that there is a “legal basis” for forcing migrant boats back to France have been called into question by peers.The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee said it was “not convinced” the plans were safe or lawful, as a law that would grant Border Force staff legal immunity over refugee deaths passes through parliament.In a letter sent to the home secretary on Wednesday, committee chair Baroness Hamwee said the recent deaths of at least 27 asylum seekers in the Channel “starkly demonstrate” the risks at stake.“We are not convinced, as yet, that having a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Covid-busting party probe branded a ‘sham’ as new claims emerge

A probe into alleged Covid rule-busting parties in Government last year has been branded a “sham” as fresh claims emerged about a Christmas gathering reported to have taken place in Downing Street.According to reports, No 10’s most senior spin doctor, Jack Doyle, made a speech and handed out awards at the alleged event on December 18 2020.The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that an internal investigation led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case would look into reports of a staff gathering held at Downing Street on that date.The probe was subsequently widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson to update public on Covid as ministers consider new restrictions

Boris Johnson is set to address the public on coronavirus as ministers consider imposing new restrictions in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.The Prime Minister will front a press conference from Downing Street at 6pm on Wednesday, No 10 said, after considering measures including guidance to work from home and the introduction of domestic vaccine passports for events and large venues.The Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee had been expected to meet to consider the next steps amid widespread suggestions that the further measures would be announced as Downing Street faced intense pressure over an allegedly rule-breaking...
WORLD
newschain

PM under pressure as fresh claims emerge over alleged No 10 Christmas bash

Fresh claims have emerged over an alleged Christmas bash in No 10 as the Prime Minister remained under intense pressure, fighting several fires threatening his party. A senior Tory MP urged Boris Johnson to “get a grip” on matters following reports that Downing Street’s director of communications made a speech and handed out awards at the event said to have taken place on December 18 2020.
U.K.
The Independent

Minister admits he would be ‘surprised’ if parliament didn’t have illegal drug use

Boris Johnson’s policing minister has admitted he would be “surprised” if people weren’t taking illegal substance in parliament, as the government prepares to announce a new crackdown on “lifestyle” drug use.Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of widespread drug use at Westminster.Sir Lindsay said he wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in parliament.Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he would be “surprised” if there were not users of illegal drugs in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon urges PM to ‘come clean’ over Downing Street party

Scotland’s First Minister has urged Boris Johnson to “come clean” over an alleged party at Downing Street after a video surfaced appearing to show aides joking about it.The footage, obtained by ITV News, shows the Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton practicing for a press briefing by fielding questions from other Number 10 staff – one of whom asks about a “fictional” gathering in Downing Street, about which Ms Stratton appears to joke.Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said the Prime Minister “appears to be not being straight and truthful about it”.Mr Johnson has come under pressure...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson urged to ‘come clean’ after aides filmed joking about ‘Christmas party’

Senior aides to Boris Johnson joked about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after staff are alleged to have held a festive gathering in breach of lockdown rules.The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020.On Tuesday, Downing Street again insisted there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Johnson to “come clean and apologise”, adding that for aides “to lie and to laugh about those lies is...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy