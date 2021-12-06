ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Crash, Omicron Worries, Inflation Bets, Olympic Boycotts - 5 Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
 3 days ago

Here are five things you must know for Monday, December 6:

1. -- Stock Futures Mixed Amid Omicron, Inflation Concerns

U.S. equity futures move cautiously higher Monday, while the dollar extended gains against its global peers and oil prices rebounded firmly, as investors entered the week eyeing developments in the Omicron spread while closing tracking inflation data ahead of a key release later this week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that data from South Africa, where the new variant was first discovered, indicates that Omicron may induce milder symptoms than previously forecast, although its rapid spread continues to worry virologists around the world.

Omicron concerns have also been paired with bets on a more Hawkish Federal Reserve, which cautioned last week that the tapering of its bond purchase plan -- the first of many steps toward higher headline interest rates -- could quicken in the face of faster inflation prospects.

Weaker-than-expected jobs data Friday, which showed only 210,000 new positions added in November, has thus far failed to temper those bets, with traders eying Friday's November CPI release.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 90 point opening bell gain while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 1 point bump to the upside. Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a modest 115 point dip at the start of trading as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hold at 1.40%, in overnight trading.

2. -- Evergrande Faces Default Specter As Chairman Summoned in Beijing

China Evergrande Group plunged to an all time low Monday after the indebted property developer faces $342.5 million in payments to creditors as its chairman was summoned by authorities in Beijing.

Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash through assets sales, while having creditor demand for repayment slowed by statements of support from Chinese authorities, as it faces a mountain of debt deadlines linked to some $300 billion in past borrowing. The slow burn has already lead to contagion in the country's property sector, with smaller rival Sunshine 100 China Holdings defaulting on a $170 million payment Monday and Kaisa Group Holdings failing to convince creditors to accept a debt restructuring last week.

The concerns were broad enough to trigger a form of interest rate easing from the People's Bank of China for only the second time this year Monday, while stocks in the region tumbled amid worries linked to both the indebted property sector and overvalued tech stocks.

Evergrande shares closed 19.56% lower in Hong Kong trading at an all-time low of HK$1.81 each.

3. -- Bitcoin Crash Crushes Crytpo Markets

Bitcoin prices were under pressure again Monday following another wild weekend for the global crypocurrency market that hived more than $1 billion from its collective market value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lKKV_0dF8aCiY00

Bitcoin, which reached an all-time peak of just under $60,000 last month, traded as low as $41,967 each on Saturday as investors -- many of whom had reportedly made purchases with borrowed money -- took cash out of crypto markets amid the broader pullback in risk appetite linked to Omicron worries around the world.

Many local Bitcoin exchanges closed out leveraged positions over the weekend, as well, accelerating the price decline in other markets and pulling rival coins such as ether -- which is down 18.5% from its November 10 high -- sharply lower.

Bitcoin prices were last seen 3.8% lower from Sunday's levels and changing hands at $47,440.50 each.

4. -- Kohl's Under Pressure to Separate e-Commerce Division

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report shares jumped higher in pre-market trading following a report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the retailer may consider separating its e-commerce division from its mainstream business.

Activist hedge fund Engine Capital LP has asked Kohl's management to consider the sale or the separation of the e-commerce division, arguing it could be valued as high as $12.4 billion -- a near 70% premium to the Friday closing value for the entire group.

Kohl's said digital sales rose 6% from last year over the third quarter, and were up 33% from 2019 levels, with CEO Michelle Gass telling investors on September 30 that digital and brick-and-mortar retail "reinforce each other, together delivering an exceptional customer experience through a seamless omnichannel integration of offerings and conveniences."

Kohl's shares were marked 02.2% higher in pre-market trading to indicate and opening bell price of $49.50 each.

5. -- Biden Mulling Diplomatic Boycott of China Winter Games

China warned the United States Monday that a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing would result in 'countermeasures' that could harm political and business ties between the world's two largest economies.

CNN reported Sunday that President Joe Biden will announce the boycott, which would see athletes participating under the American flag but prevent government officials from attending, later this week. The Games are slated to begin on February 4

China's Foreign Ministry labelled calls for a boycott "grandstanding", adding that any move to limit participation would "affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas."

Biden told reporters in November a diplomatic boycott was "something we are considering".

TheStreet

COVID Variant Slams Stocks, Black Friday Clouded By Concerns - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, November 26:. 1. -- Stock Futures Tumble As Variant Discovery Triggers 'Risk Off' Trade. U.S. equity futures plunged lower Friday, setting up Wall Street for one of the worst trading days of the year, as investors retreated from risk markets around the world amid concerns over the impact of a dangerous new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Omicron May Be Uncertain, But Inflation Is a Sure Thing

What once looked overzealous now appears prudent. Central banks that moved early to pare back stimulus and hike interest rates may have made the right call after all. While we wait for scientists and medical authorities to gauge how big a risk Covid-19’s omicron variant poses to public health, inflation is a sure thing. The global recovery hasn’t lost significant momentum — yet.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Omicron, Vaccines, Cyber Monday & Stock Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, November 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Rebound As Investors Eye Omicron Details. U.S. equity futures rebounded from their worst Black Friday session on record Monday, while oil prices surged and bond yields bumped higher, as investors clawed back losses and eyed details and developments from the nascent outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant in economies around the world.
MARKETS
newstalkflorida.com

Powell Says Omicron Variant Will Prolong Inflation Worries And Supply Chain Issues

The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant poses risks related to growing inflation concerns, supply chain bottlenecks and a recovering labor market, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday. Powell expects the new variant to intensify inflation concerns while also holding back workers as the labor market recovers, leading to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple, Omicron, Disney, Baseball And Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, December 2:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Omicron Worries Trigger Renewed Volatility. U.S. equity futures moved higher Thursday, as investors looked to reverse the biggest two-day declines on Wall Street in more than a year, amid concerns over the confirmation of the Omicron variant in the world's largest economy.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Salesforce, Merck, Cathie Wood, Twitter; Stocks Rebound - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, December 1:. 1. -- Stock Futures Rebound As Growth Bets Offset Omicron Concerns. U.S. equity futures rebounded firmly Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields held yesterday's gains and oil prices rallied ahead of this week's meeting of OPEC leaders, as investors continue to work through the impact of a suddenly-hawkish Federal Reserve and the uncertainty linked to the Omicron variant.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Bet on Quality ETFs to Combat Omicron and Fed Worries

Wall Street is again going through a tough phase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices declined 3.7% and 0.8%, respectively, in November. The Russell 2000 index lost 4.3% in the month, marking its worst since March 2020. The mood on the bourses seemed tensed on the...
STOCKS
#Olympics#Headline Inflation#South China#Bitcoin Crash#Omicron Worries#Inflation Bets#Inflation Concerns#Hawkish Federal Reserve#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury
Street.Com

Omicron Fears Fade But Inflation Worries Are Still a Concern

Optimism that the Omicron variant will not be as severe as feared is helping the market to follow through on Monday's big bounce. Also contributing to the positive action is dovish monetary policy in China. Inflation fears have been set aside for now, but that is an issue that will continue to have a significant market impact.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

US gains Asian influence as China loses it

The Asian power balance shifted towards the US last year reports Australian think tank the Lowry Institute. The annual index awards points for military capability and defence networks; economic, diplomatic and cultural influence; resilience; and future resources. The U.S. scored 82.2 points, up from 81.6 in 2020. China received 74.6...
FOREIGN POLICY
Gazette

China not worried about any 'domino effect' of Olympic boycotts

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is not worried about a "domino effect" of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it said on Thursday, after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in deciding not to send officials to the Games. The United States was the first to announce a boycott...
SPORTS
MarketWatch

Dow rises nearly 400 points and Nasdaq Composite surges 2.2% early Tuesday as omicron fears subside

U.S. stock benchmarks gained sharply for another session as investors focused on early reports that the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is less severe than originally feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was climbing 1.1%, or nearly 400 points, at 35,623, the S&P 500 index climbed 1.4% to reach 4,657, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2% to 15,545. On the corporate front, Intel shares surged 5.6%, amid a plan to list shares in its Mobileye self-driving-car unit. Meanwhile, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 2.1% Tuesday, after the air carrier said Chief Executive Doug Parker will retire, effective March 31, 2022, after about nine years in the role.
STOCKS
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

