Madden Monday on the end of Steelers-Ravens: 'I didn’t like (Baltimore) going for 2, and I didn’t like the call'

Every week during football season for our “Madden Monday” podcasts, we focus on the machinations of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ result from the previous day.

Every now and then, though, the opposing team has to be at the center of the analysis, too. Such is the case this week. That’s because Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to go for a 2-point conversion, trailing 20-19 with 12 seconds left.

The conversion failed, and the Steelers won the game. By extension, they also kept alive some flickering playoff hopes. Meanwhile, the first-place Ravens failed to extend their lead on the rest of the AFC North.

I didn’t like the decision. I would’ve kicked the extra point and gone into overtime. Baltimore is the better team, with a more potent offense and a future Hall of Fame kicker. The longer that game was played, the more likely they were to win it.

Plus, with the Steelers on the verge of blowing a 20-13 lead they worked so hard to attain on the previous offensive drive, maybe they would’ve been dejected heading into the extra period.

But Harbaugh went the other way and lost. In this week’s podcast, Mark Madden of TribLIVE and 105.9 The X said it’s a decision Harbaugh should regret.

“I would not have gone for two,” Madden said. “I think Baltimore has the better team. I think, at that point, they have all the momentum, having engineered that two-minute drill to give themselves a chance to tie or win the game. They chose to go for two and the win. They got nothing and had to like it.”

Not only that, but Madden said he didn’t like the decision to have Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson attempt a quick pass to Mark Andrews around an unblocked T.J. Watt. It was Watt’s presence that Jackson later admitted threw off the play.

“I would have had Lamar Jackson run the ball,” Madden said. “Their whole game plan is based on him running around until something happens. And then they call that lame pass in the flat to Andrews in the flat that he juggled. I didn’t like going for two, and I didn’t like the call by which they attempted to get two.”

It’s Madden’s opinion that this year’s Baltimore team (8-4) is similar to last year’s Steelers club which started 11-0. Like these Ravens, those Steelers barely survived a lot of close games that may have made their record look better than they really were.

“They had a lot of close wins over teams that weren’t really good. You can’t maintain that forever. The Steelers couldn’t. Now Baltimore can’t either,” Madden said.

Also in the podcast, Madden and I get into Pitt’s ACC Championship win and their upcoming Peach Bowl game against Michigan State. We debate Kenny Pickett’s fake slide and the College Football Playoff matchups. And we talk about the Penguins. Specifically, we get into the chemistry between Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.