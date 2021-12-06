This app-controlled robot vacuum and mop is about as close as you can get to a robot butler

If you are shopping for a full-featured robot vacuum deal or want to upgrade your current model for one that works well with a household with pets, the Trifo Lucy Robot vacuum cleaner Pet Edition breaks the mold cast by conventional robotic vacuums. Affectionately referred to as Lucy, the Trifo vacuum comes equipped with an extraordinarily powerful 4000Pa suction motor, dual-camera system with a 1080p full HD color camera, combined with a depth camera for a true 3D map. It also features night vision, for safe navigation in low-light conditions, pet waste avoidance, and more. The Trifo Pet Edition robot vac is on sale today with a seriously large 40% discount. Normally $721, you can buy the Trifo Lucy 4000Pa Pet Edition for just $429 when you enter the code 40GG6IAD at checkout — valid from November 27th on. That’s a monster $290+ in savings.
