Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Ravens

By Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens get together, something special is bound to happen. Fortunately for the black and gold...

FanSided

Steelers Game Sunday: Steelers vs Ravens Odds and Prediction for Week 13 NFL Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Here are the odds and predictions for this all-important AFC North contest. After a four-game winning streak earlier in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping to find more success in the month of October. Sadly, they have disappointed over their past three games — tying the Detroit Lions and surrendering 41 points in back-to-back losses.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Ravens X Factor: Mike Tomlin/Keith Butler

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-Factor for Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers. X-FACTOR(S): MIKE TOMLIN/KEITH BUTLER. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is...
NFL
OCRegister

Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Steelers in Week 13 road trip

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Steelers ahead of their game Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After a tense home win Sunday night over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens (8-3) are favored by 3 ½ points over Pittsburgh, which is coming off its worst loss ever under longtime coach Mike Tomlin. The Bengals routed the Steelers, 41-10, in Cincinnati on Sunday, the second straight game in which Pittsburgh has allowed over 40 points.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 16-10 win over Browns | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium: Quarterback Some will say Lamar Jackson struggled because of rust in his first game back from an illness, but there are no excuses for some of the interceptions he threw. You don’t question his decision-making, but his eyes. What in the world was he looking at on ...
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger
playpennsylvania.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 Betting Odds: Early Lines Have Steelers As Small Home Underdogs

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in Week 12 in a game with huge AFC North and playoff implications. At FanDuel, 87% of the money was on the Steelers (+3.5) and 73% of the money was on the Steelers moneyline. At BetMGM, bettors bucks (80%) backed the Under (45.5) and 67% of the dollars were on Steelers ML.
GAMBLING
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Bengals Week 12 Recap: PFF Total Snaps & Grades

The Pittsburgh Steelers got down big early and could never recover, losing their second game of the season to the Cincinnati Bengals in a disastrous 41-10 crucial loss and dropping to a 5-5-1 record. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have the best record (8-3) in the AFC through 12 weeks, and will resume their storied rivalry against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. from Heinz Field. Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:. WATCH ON...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens entered Week 13 with completely different perspectives. The Steelers hadn’t won a football game since Week 9, and the Ravens were continuing their role as the top team in both the AFC and AFC North with their 8-3 record. With their postseason hopes on the verge of extinction, the Steelers needed a win to remain relevant.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Steelers scouting report for Week 13: Who has the edge?

The Ravens (8-3) head into Pittsburgh for a 4:25 p.m. game Sunday to face a Steelers (5-5-1) team that is coming off an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore isn’t used to being favored in Pittsburgh, but they hold significant matchup advantages. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers vs. Ravens: Gerry Dulac's quarterly observations

Gerry Dulac is at Heinz Field for the Steelers’ Week 13 matchup with the Ravens. Here are his quarter-by-quarter thoughts on the action:. ● Chris Boswell has now missed more extra points (20 of 22) than field goals (24 of 25) this season. ● Not sure if that was a...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13

7-5 felt pretty good. Until it didn’t. That’s right, my 7-5 record in the BTSC Fantasy League on NFL.com is good enough for the 4th best record in the 16-man league, but there are a whopping 6 other managers who share that record with me and through a series of unfortunate tie-breakers, I find myself on the outside-looking-in for the playoffs which start in just two weeks. Fortunately, the Great Schedule Makers have given me a shot: I face two squads who are ranked ahead of me in the standings. My destiny is in my own hands, much like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ destiny is in theirs with 6 games to go. Whether or not we each do what is necessary to secure that destiny remains to be seen. But hey, I’m Jeremy Betz. I write an article and do a podcast about fantasy football, so no problem, right? (Wipe that smirk off your face)
NFL
Mercury News

Ravens starting RT Patrick Mekari doubtful to return vs. Steelers

Ravens starting right tackle Patrick Mekari left Sunday’s game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter and is doubtful to return with a hand injury, the team announced. Mekari limped off the field in the second quarter, favoring his ankle. He was replaced by Tyre Phillips, but then returned...
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Gold
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Who is the Steelers’ X-Factor in Week 13 vs. the Baltimore Ravens?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. It is the Steelers’ latest road game, and, hopefully their sixth victory. When looking at the matchup between inter-conference foes, there are players who can be viewed as ‘X-Factors’. What is an ‘X-Factor’?. I would describe an...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 13 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Missing several players, the Steelers continue to deal with COVID-19 keeping players like T.J. Watt, Joe Haeg and Robert Spillane out of the lineup. With the Steelers reeling, not having won a game since Week 19, the task of slowing down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens almost seems like too much to ask for this team. Nonetheless, there is a reason they play the games.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers vs Ravens best player prop bets to make in Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. Here are the best player prop bets to gamble on in Week 13. The Steelers haven’t found a lot of success during the month of November, and Mike Tomlin is no doubt hoping for better luck in December. Over the past month, Pittsburgh has had injuries to T.J. Watt, Ben Roethlisberger, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. It’s also evident that losing Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu for the season is bigger than what many fans anticipated.
