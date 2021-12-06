ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi faces two years in jail after her sentence is halved

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar’s deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, faces two years in jail after her sentence was halved by the country’s military, state media MRTV reported on Monday. Earlier in the day, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaking Covid-19 rules, in the...

The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
arcamax.com

Editorial: Sentencing Aung San Suu Kyi to prison is just one more turn on Myanmar's spiral downward

In the last decade, Aung San Suu Kyi has gone from being one of the most prominent symbols of democracy in the world to being one of the most rebuked. Her father, the founder of Myanmar’s military, became a politician and activist who devoted himself to the effort to win independence from Britain but was assassinated before he could see that achieved. Suu Kyi studied in India and England before returning to Myanmar and becoming involved in the democracy movement and rising in its leadership, co-founding the National League for Democracy party. A prominent opponent of the military that controlled the oil- and mineral-rich country of Myanmar, also known as Burma, she was put under house arrest for years, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 “for her nonviolent struggle for democracy and human rights.”
POLITICS
Aung San Suu Kyi
Win Myint
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies

Facebook’s parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar’s military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February.The February action, which also banned military and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram followed the army's seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.The new action came just a day after a high-profile lawsuit was filed in California against Facebook parent Meta Platforms seeking over $150 billion for the company’s alleged failure to stop...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
MILITARY
Idaho8.com

Ahmed Qorei Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Ahmed Qorei, former prime minister of the Palestinian National Authority. His last name can be spelled Qurei, Qureia, Qrei, Qurai or Korei. It is pronounced (koh-RYE). Also known as Abu Ala. Timeline. 1968 – Qorei leaves a career in banking to join...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

An independent and unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs a largely Muslim ethnic group.Tribunal chair Geoffrey Nice said the group was satisfied that forced birth control and sterilization...
CHINA
Asia
Politics
United Nations
AFP

'Hold the line': Maria Ressa fights for press freedom under Philippines' Duterte

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who will accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Friday, has battled multiple legal cases and online abuse in her campaign for press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. The former CNN correspondent co-founded investigative news site Rappler in 2012, bringing together multimedia reporting and social media to offer an edgy take on Philippine current events. Ressa, 58, has been a vocal critic of Duterte and the deadly drug war he launched in 2016, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks against her and Rappler. She was named a Time Person of the Year in 2018 for her work on press freedom, but a series of arrests and one conviction for cyber libel further grew her international profile and drew more attention to her struggle.
ASIA
AFP

Nobel Peace laureates slam persistant threat to press freedom

Despite its champions being honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize, press freedom has a "sword of Damocles" hanging over it, this year's two laureates lamented on Thursday. Maria Ressa of the Philippines, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, will receive their prize in Oslo on Friday for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." "So far, press freedom is under threat," Ressa told a press briefing, when asked whether the prestigious award had improved the situation in her country, which ranks 138th in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom index. The 58-year-old journalist mentioned her compatriot and former colleague, Jess Malabanan, a reporter for the Manila Standard, who was shot in the head on Wednesday.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
Reuters

Taiwan reports 13 Chinese aircraft in defence zone

TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Thirteen Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the island's defence ministry said. Taiwan, which China claims as part of its sovereign territory, has over the last few months recorded repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Pratas Islands, which Taiwan controls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS
AFP

Champions of press freedom to accept Nobel Peace Prize

She risks prison, he has buried several colleagues: Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, two champions of the free press, will on Friday receive this year's Nobel Peace Prize honouring a profession under attack. Ressa, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Muratov, chief editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, won the Nobel Prize in early October for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." "A healthy society and democracy is dependent on trustworthy information," the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen said on Thursday, taking a swipe at propaganda, disinformation and fake news. Free and independent journalism is however under threat around the world.
WORLD
Reuters

Assange's fiancée says they will appeal U.S. extradition ruling

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, said their legal team would appeal "at the earliest possible moment" a court ruling to allow the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder. The United States won an appeal on Friday in London's High Court to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Palestinians freed after hunger strikes have lifelong damage

A year after being released from an Israeli prison following a 103-day hunger strike, Maher al-Akhras is barely able to walk. Frequent bouts of dizziness and sensitivity to noise mean he can neither enjoy social occasions nor return to work on his ancestral farm in the occupied West Bank.Back home, he is seen as a hero of the Palestinian cause, one of a small group of hunger strikers who have secured release from Israeli detention. But the mental and physical damage from the prolonged hunger strike has left him and others like him unable to resume normal lives, and...
ADVOCACY

