AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ Powers Up Prince William’s Work Week

By Martin Kielty
US 103.1
 3 days ago
Prince William of the British Royal Family revealed he likes to start his work week by listening to the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck.”. In a new episode of the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk premiering tomorrow (Dec. 6) (and as reported by Blabbermouth), the Duke of Cambridge said the 1990 track...

us103.com

Marie Claire

Prince William's Feud With the BBC Is Escalating, Insiders Claim

The BBC is the national broadcaster of the U.K., and therefore often the first port of call for royals when they reach out to the media (the Queen's annual Christmas speech is broadcast on the BBC, for example). But the relationship between the company and the royal family may have been soured indefinitely, new reports claim.
Marie Claire

It's "Unlikely" Prince William and Kate Will Stay With Harry and Meghan on U.S. Trip

Expect a ton of headlines all about the upcoming trip Prince William and Duchess Kate will make to the U.S. in 2022, their first visit to the States since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California last year. But one story you shouldn’t hold your breath for? News that the couples will bunk together at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito house, which royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti calls "unlikely."
The Independent

Prince William to appear on Apple’s Time to Walk broadcast

The Duke of Cambridge has joined forces with Apple to take part in the company’s Time to Walk broadcast.The venture marks an unusual step for the royal, who rarely speaks outside of official engagements, and sees him discuss three songs that are meaningful to him, in line with the format of the show.Prince William also talks about how important it is to keep mentally fit, as well as physically, and shares a story about how he was unexpectedly taken out of his comfort zone.Time To Walk is part of Apple Fitness+, the subscription service built around the Apple Watch and...
Prince William
imdb.com

Prince William Recalls Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Morning Fights Over Music

It's a mini royal rumpus every morning at the house of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Speaking on an upcoming Dec. 6 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk audio walking series, recorded this past spring, the Duke of Cambridge and future heir to the throne offered a rare glimpse into his and his wife's life at home with children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. "What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," William said, according to Town & Country magazine. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning....
Kerrang

It turns out that Prince William listens to AC/DC

It’s Monday, so the world is that bit darker than normal. And everyone feels the same about it, too. Prince William knows. His Monday mornings are probably far more palatable than those of real people, but we hear him. And we’re on board with his solution to the shittest day of the week: AC/DC.
Vanity Fair

Prince William Loves AC/DC, Princess Charlotte Is a Shakira Fan, and Other Revelations From the Prince’s Apple Fitness+ Podcast

Because mental health has become one of Prince William’s favorite conversation topics, it wasn’t a surprise that he brought it up when he appeared on the season finale of the Apple Fitness+ podcast, which was released on Monday. The most dramatic part of the conversation centered on a day when he helped rescue a young boy after a devastating accident while working for the East Anglia Air Ambulance service. But in the course of the 20-minute conversation, he shared a few surprising tidbits about his family’s love for music.
thecut.com

Prince William’s Cringe Moments Are Different From Ours

We all have those cringe moments in our lives, the ones we look back on late at night, the sting of embarrassment still fresh. For us normies, it’s the time you called your science teacher Mom, or when chocolate melted in your back pocket in elementary school. But for a royal, it’s different. For example, the cringe moment that haunts Prince William is the time he sang onstage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi. (#relatable?)
loudersound.com

Prince William says AC/DC “makes you feel like you can take on anything and anyone”

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has declared himself an AC/DC fan. The 39-year-old royal, second in the line of succession to the British throne, behind his father Prince Charles, tells listeners to Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk series that the Aussie hard rockers’ 1990 single Thunderstruck provides the soundtrack to his Monday mornings as he psyches himself up for another week of doing whatever it is that royal princes do.
The Independent

Prince William reveals he fires himself up for Mondays by listening to AC/DC tune

Prince William has revealed that there is “nothing better” than turning up the volume to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ to get him pumped up for the working week.The Duke of Cambridge said the rock anthem, which was released in 1990, was just the ticket to make listeners feel like “you can take on anything and anyone”.The prince appeared on Apple Fitness+’ audio programme Time To Walk on Sunday, and took listeners on a journey through Norfolk as he shared stories from his childhood and songs that were meaningful to him.He said of the Australian rock band’s hit song: “There’s nothing better, when...
townandcountrymag.com

Prince William Reflects on Life For Apple’s Audio Walking Experience

When the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about parenting on a podcast almost two years ago she received rave reviews for her honesty and her relatable approach to motherhood. And now, Prince William is taking centre-stage in a similar way by sharing thoughts on an audio walking experience for Apple Fitness Plus.
Vulture

Prince William Is Simply Chuffed by AC/DC

How do you do, fellow chums? Prince William didn’t need an Oprah tell-all to declare he’s a massive fan of Australian hard-rock masters AC/DC, an amusing revelation, perhaps destined for a Crown season-six dance montage, that came during a Monday appearance on the podcast Time to Walk. In particular, Wills is a massive fan of the 1990 guitar opus “Thunderstruck,” a song so technically complex that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has to sit down for an hour to practice whenever he plays it live. “There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck,’” William earnestly explained. “I have to say, the first time I put it on — and I’ve heard it a million times now — I was kind of like, Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.” He continued with the most polite elucidation of “Thunderstruck” we’ve ever read:
insideedition.com

Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine

Prince William shares the importance of music in the morning routine of his little ones with Apple for their series premiere of Time to Walk, dropping Dec. 6. The Prince discusses how both physical and mental health are important to him and his family. Wife and future Queen Kate Middleton also strives to prioritize health and normalcy.
Cosmopolitan

Prince William’s favourite song is a rather unexpected choice

During a new podcast episode in which he walks around the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Prince William opened up about his rather unexpected taste in music – and revealed that he likes to blast away the cobwebs on a Monday morning with some fairly heavy-going rock… in the form of AC/DC! Well, they are a staple favourite amongst dads?
