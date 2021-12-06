ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Tech tops Lady Dogs in Sunday showdown at Stegeman

By Samuel S. Carter, UGA Sports Communications
The No. 20-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball fell to Georgia Tech 55-54 Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs drop to 7-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets improve to 6-2.

Morrison led all scorers tonight with 15, reaching the 1,000-point total for her career. Overall, Georgia’s offense shot 36 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc – a season high.

“Number one, Georgia Tech is a really good team,” shared head coach Joni Taylor. “They are very well coached and extremely talented. We knew it was going to be a grind. We are similar in a lot of ways and different in some others, but credit to them for coming in and taking care of their business.”

After a slow offensive start, a pair of jumpers from Morrison and Reigan Richardson sparked the Lady Bulldogs. At the 1:05 mark, Mikayla Coombs finished a quick passing move to give Georgia two more. Richardson led Georgia scorers with five points in the first, but the Lady Bulldogs ended the quarter down 13-9.

A Morrison jumper gave Georgia their first lead of the afternoon, going up 16-15. The veteran guard went on to score seven second quarter points, including two free throws to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 25-23 at halftime.

The Georgia offense found rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 11-0 in the opening three minutes to build A layup by Morrison at the 6:24 mark secured her place in the 1000-point club. The Lady Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter up 43-38.

Georgia Tech reclaimed the lead late in the fourth quarter. Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a three-pointer with four seconds remaining to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to one point. A missed jumper as time expired saw the Lady Bulldogs drop their first game of the season.

Next up, Georgia hosts North Florida on Wednesday, December 8th at 12:00 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Coverage for the game will be on SEC Network Plus.

