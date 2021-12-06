Austria’s third leader in two months takes office seeking stability

Austria's conservatives are hoping their new Chancellor Karl Nehammer, sworn in on Monday, will live up to his reputation as a clean-cut former soldier who can smooth over the country's turbulent political waters. Born in Vienna, 49-year-old Nehammer rose to the ranks of senior lieutenant but left the military to work in political communications and pursue a career in the conservative People's Party (OeVP). Rising through the ranks as a "loyal soldier", he worked in several key positions and secured the support of the party in the OeVP's stronghold region of Lower Austria. In early 2020 he became interior minister and his department came in for some criticism for its response to the jihadist terror attack that hit Vienna in November of that year.

