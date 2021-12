Winters in the Great Lakes area, including Indiana and Michigan, are getting warmer than in most other parts of the U.S. The Great Lakes region and much of the Northeast are seeing warmups, with Climate Central reporting a rise in temperature of more than 5 degrees since 1970. WVPE reports that warmer winters can have chilling impacts on fruit growers in Michiana, with less time for apple and peach trees to produce fruit for the next season.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO