Manhart CR 700 Wagon marks the end for the biturbo V8

Porsche’s next concept is unlikely to ever go into production, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get a chance to drive it. The German marque unveiled its new Vision Gran Turismo concept on Sunday evening. The all-electric supercar will be available to drive in next year’s Gran Turismo 7, and is the first vehicle the automaker has designed specifically for a computer game. Since 2013, Polyphony Digital, the studio behind the Gran Turismo franchise, has partnered with some of the world’s most respected automakers to design virtual prototypes that are playable in its games. Although brands like Lamborghini, Bugatti and Jaguar have...

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO