Manhart CR 700 Wagon marks the end for the biturbo V8

The Koenigsegg Gemera is an incredible feat of engineering. At its heart is a 2.0-liter twin-turbo three-cylinder engine (also known as the Tiny Friendly Giant engine) rated at 600 horsepower in contrast to the Jesko's 5.0-liter V8 engine. As well as being Koenigsegg's first four-seater hypercar, what makes the Gemera unique is that it's the first car to use the Swedish automaker's innovative camless FreeValve technology with infinitely variable valve timing. It can also run on renewable carbon-neutral Ethanol fuel. That's all very impressive, but why didn't the mega GT get a V8 as with other Koenigsegg creations? In an interview with Road & Track, the company's founder, Christian von Koenigsegg, has revealed that the Gemera was originally going to be fitted with a naturally aspirated V8 engine with Freevalve technology, but smaller turned out to be the better way forward.
