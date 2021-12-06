ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Man survives attack at Oktoberfest, friends host softball tournament to raise money for bills

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXgMP_0dF8YBpZ00
Kevin Aebi We told you in October that Kevin Aebi was in a coma for two weeks, after he was attacked while waiting in line for a shuttle. He was in the hospital for almost a month with serious injuries.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — This weekend, 30 teams showed up for a softball benefit to support their friend, who is recovering after being assaulted at Oktoberfest.

We told you in October that Kevin Aebi was in a coma for two weeks, after he was attacked while waiting in line for a shuttle. He was in the hospital for almost a month with serious injuries.

FOX23 has followed his journey, and this weekend we were able to talk to him as he continues his road to recovery. Aebi is back home, but his friends on his softball team, “the Benchwarmers,” wanted to do a fundraiser to help him with bills.

They organized a softball tournament at the Challenger Sports Complex in Broken Arrow. On Dec. 4, around 30 teams and hundreds of people showed up. The event raised $16,000 for Aebi.

Aebi says a lot of the people who showed up are his “family.” They’re helping him through this, and he says now he’s just happy to be alive. After spending two weeks in the coma, he woke up in the hospital to their texts, prayers and messages.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa middle school student attacked after school

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family said their daughter got into trouble because someone tried to jump her and her brother. They said all Julianna Hopper, their daughter, did was defend herself. The fight happened outside of East Central Junior High School on Dec. 15 and was caught on...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Bixby teen found safe

BIXBY, Okla. — Zackari Gann, a 15-year-old who has been missing for over a week, has been found according to Bixby police. Gann was found safe and healthy Dec. 9. His mom, Lauren Gann, reported him missing on Dec. 1. His mother has been notified, and Gann was released...
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pencil Box to break ground on new facility Dec. 15

TULSA, Okla. — The Pencil Box will break ground on their new facility Dec. 15. The Pencil Box is a nonprofit that provides partnering teachers with access to quality, new and gently-used supplies. According to their website, the Pencil Box aims to ensure every child in Tulsa County has the supplies needed for successful learning, as well as to reduce the out-of-pocket financial burden public school teachers face.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found in Tahlequah park bathroom

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah Thursday morning. Tahlequah Police say it appears to be an adult man. This is being investigated as a possible homicide. Tahlequah Police are being assisted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy