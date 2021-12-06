ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 big questions for surging Cavs team ready to battle the Bucks

By Write For Us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers were down 97-82 early in the fourth quarter of their game with the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Past Cavs teams would have started emptying the bench and allow the opponent to cruise to victory. This year’s Cleveland team is virtually in every game right down to the wire,...

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
Cavs College Basketball Viewing Guide: ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Oh how the tables have turned. Just three months ago, sports fans in Cleveland were looking forward to what was supposed to be a historic season down at First Energy Stadium. However, after losing to AFC North rival Baltimore 16-10 on Sunday Night Football, the Browns fell to 6-6 on the season. Nobody would have thought that this would be the case heading into the fall and winter seasons.
3 reasons why Cavs’ gigantic experiment is a big-brain move

For the past few years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in rebuilding mode after the departure of hometown hero LeBron James back in 2018. The Cavs have built up a young core in the years since LeBron left, and, finally, this roster is starting to unleash its impressive potential. Through...
Antetokounmpo scores 27 on 27th birthday, Bucks defeat Cavs, 112-104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from a two-game absence and scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to help the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 on Monday night. The two-time MVP also had 12 rebounds in his return from a sore right calf as the Bucks...
Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Bucks On Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Wisconsin to play the Bucks on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup can...
The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
Bucks Pull Away Late Over Scrappy Cavs

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers are enjoying an outstanding start to the season, but that’s no thanks to the onerous schedule they’ve played so far – and after going toe-to-toe with a pair of heavyweights on back-to-back nights, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad simply ran out of steam over the closing moments in Milwaukee.
Pat Connaughton coming off Bucks' bench Monday versus Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks did not list Pat Connaughton in their starting five for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Connaughton started in the Bucks' last game, but will take a seat Monday with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup. Our models project Connaughton, who has a $5,600 salary on FanDuel,...
This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
Bucks take out Cavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 on Monday night. The defending NBA Finals MVP connected on all three of his three-point attempts and collected 12 rebounds en route to the victory. His 15 points in the fourth quarter proved to be critical as the Cavs were able to get to within two points in the game's final frame. Jrue Holiday had 20 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds while Khris Middleton chipped in 21 points and eight assists. The Bucks are unbeatable when the Bucks' big three are in the lineup together, going 11-0 so far this season. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points while four other players reached double figures in the loss.
Cavs Get "Bucked" By Milwaukee 112-104

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed for the entire second half in a 112-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Jarrett Allen had a strong night in the post, finishing with 25 points. Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 20. The Cavs drop to 13-and-12, and they host the Bulls tomorrow night.
Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins

General manager Jon Horst has always taken an aggressive approach when it comes to patching up the biggest needs for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is precisely what he just did. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. It seems safe to say that this move is surprising, but it makes sense. Of course, the Buck have been without starting center Brook Lopez for all but one game to start the season as he continues dealing with lingering back soreness. With Lopez not returning to the lineup anytime soon it seems, bringing in another center was a great idea. In fact, Cousins is a name that many Bucks fans wanted to see the team make a run at, which is what they have just done with their final roster spot.
The likelihood of Cavs’ Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen making All-Star Team

All it took was some timely moves and a little draft luck but it seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers are back to NBA competence for the first time in the post-LeBron James era. With the promotion of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavaliers adopted the “dog” mentality, forming an identity defensively while playing through their best players on offense.
Cavs vs Bucks: Starters, injury report, odds and TV channel

The Cleveland Cavaliers surely don’t believe in moral victories, but they have to take something positive away from their one-point loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon, storming back from a 15-point deficit to briefly take the lead in the fourth quarter. They lost the game, snapping their four-game win streak, but they showed yet again that they can hang with anyone.
Cavs ran dry against the Bucks for second consecutive loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a second-straight loss after going cold late against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Figuring in the tail end of a back-to-back against another tough playoff contender, the Cavs simply ran dry to lose, 112-104. Trailing by just six after the first two quarters, Cleveland was...
