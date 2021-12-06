ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dragon Age 4 is a single-player game, BioWare reaffirms

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Dragon Age 4 is a single-player game, BioWare has reaffirmed in a new blog post. BioWare marked the unofficial celebration of 'Dragon Age Day' - better known as December 4 - around the world with a new blog post from the development team. "We want to let you all know that...

www.gamesradar.com

GamesRadar+

