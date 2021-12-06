ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Cox will play Daredevil in any future Marvel projects, confirms Kevin Feige

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelighting many, Daredevil is heading to the MCU proper… and he’s being played by the fan-favourite, Charlie Cox!. Yes, the man who starred in three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix will make his way into future Marvel Studios’ projects, but nothing is locked in for sure yet. CinemaBlend broke...

www.flickeringmyth.com

#Cinemablend#Defenders#No Way Home
