‘Hawkeye’ continues to be an action-packed affair, with its third episode putting the spotlight on the titular superhero’s archery skills and resourcefulness. In the episode, Clint and Kate escape from the Tracksuit Mafia and in spectacular fashion by using many of Clint’s ingenious trick arrows to a great effect. After an exhilarating chase sequence, the duo digs up clues about the Tracksuit Mafia and lands into more trouble. Viewers must be curious to find out whether Clint and Kate can outmaneuver their foes for the fourth consecutive episode. The answer lies in the next entry, and here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘Hawkeye’ episode 4!

